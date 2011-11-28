UK's May faces calls to soften Brexit as political limbo drags on
* May yet to strike a deal to prop up her minority government
BEIJING Nov 28 China's Commerce Minister Chen Deming said on Monday that the country is likely to fight back if other countries resort to trade protectionism to target Chinese exporters.
Other countries may suffer bigger losses in any trade dispute with China because the country is a big market for foreign companies, Chen said in a speech.
(Reporting by Aileen Wang and Kevin Yao; Editing by Ken Wills)
* May yet to strike a deal to prop up her minority government
* Puerto Rico Sales Tax Financing Corp subordinated sales tax bonds downgraded to 'D' from 'CC' on missed interest payment