* Discrepancy between official China/HK trade figures widens
* Analysts say cross-border arbitrage may have caused it
* Gap could narrow due to China's recent curbs
By Michelle Chen
HONG KONG, Jan 28 The gap between China's and
Hong Kong's official trade figures widened sharply in December,
raising concerns that market players might be using trade to
move funds across borders at a time when Beijing is trying to
curb capital outflows.
China's Customs data showed that the mainland's imports from
Hong Kong surged 64 percent year-on-year last month, while Hong
Kong's statistics indicated that the city's exports to the
mainland rose just 0.9 percent from a year earlier.
According to Reuters data, this is the largest discrepancy
between the two official figures in absolute terms since the
beginning of the datasets in 2006.
Similarly, China's exports to Hong Kong increased 11
percent, while Hong Kong's imports from China contracted 1
percent.
Statistical discrepancies have always existed between
China's and Hong Kong's respective cross-border trade numbers,
to a greater or less extent.
However, analysts say market players appeared to be using
the wide spread between onshore and offshore yuan foreign
exchange rates and disguising possible arbitrage activities
across borders as trade transactions.
"The divergence of trade data indicates a potential use of
trade channel for financial arbitrage," said Raymond Yeung, a
senior economist at ANZ in Hong Kong.
"By blowing up trade figures, traders may have potentially
received a larger forex quota to move funds abroad," said Yeung.
China has been working hard to prevent funds from flowing
out of the country as capital flight adds to the downward
pressure on its currency, which has already lost 4 percent
against the dollar in the past three months.
In a series of measures taken recently, the world's
second-largest economy has suspended new applications for the
Renminbi Qualified Domestic Institutional Investor (RQDII)
scheme, and instructed yuan participant banks to stop yuan
account financing.
"The gap was caused by cross-border arbitrage on different
foreign exchange rates and interest rates in and out of China.
People may do several rounds of fund transfers, inflating both
imports and exports figures," said Liao Qun, China chief
economist at Citic Bank International in Hong Kong.
The spread between onshore and offshore yuan widened to
1,400 pips this month, the highest level since September 2011.
Using trade channels to steer clear of Beijing's regulations
on capital account controls isn't a new trick, especially when
the spread between two yuan foreign exchange rates onshore and
offshore widens.
In late 2013, a spike in yuan trade settlement coincided
with a divergence in China and Hong Kong trade statistics,
indicating possibly fake invoices and arbitrage fund flows
disguised as trade.
(Reporting by Michelle Chen; Additional reporting by Saikat
Chatterjee; Editing by Sam Holmes)