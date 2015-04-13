(Removes minus sign in front of net fuel imports y/y percentage change)

April 13 China's General Administration of Customs released preliminary trade data for March on Monday. Following are tables showing selected commodity and energy trade volumes compared with the previous month and a year earlier, as well as year-to-date figures. Detailed final figures will be released later this month. CRUDE OIL & REFINED PRODUCTS

Previous Pct Year Pct Year Pct

Mar month change ago change to date change

mln T mln T mln T mln T Crude oil imports 26.81 25.55 4.9 23.52 14.0 80.34 7.5 Fuel imports 2.87 2.68 7.1 2.37 21.1 7.90 -7.5 Fuel exports 2.83 1.68 68.5 2.74 3.3 6.58 -6.1 Net Fuel Imports 0.04 1.00 -96.0 -0.37 110.8 1.32 -13.9 Fuel Oil No. 5-7 imports 1.44 1.57 -8.3 1.51 -4.6 4.31 -22.7 LPG imports 2.16 2.41 -10.4 1.81 19.3 7.39 9.0 BASE METALS

Previous Pct Year Pct Year Pct

Mar month change ago change to date change Imports: tonnes tonnes tonnes tonnes Unwrought copper 410,000 280,000 46.4 420,000 -2.4 1,100,000 -17.1 Copper ores & concentrates 1,320,000 760,000 73.7 940,000 40.4 3,010,000 11.4 Exports: Unwrought aluminium and products 360,000 420,000 -14.3 370,000 -2.7 1,210,000 43.4 Note: Unwrought copper imports includes anode, refined, alloy and semi-finished products. Unwrought aluminium exports include primary metal and alloy and semi-finished products. COAL, IRON & STEEL

Previous Pct Year Pct Year Pct

Mar month change ago change to date change Imports: mln T mln T mln T mln T Coal (incl lignite) 17.03 15.26 11.6 25.29 -32.7 49.07 -41.5 Iron ore 80.51 67.94 18.5 73.96 8.9 227.06 2.4 Steel products 1.21 0.87 39.1 1.25 -3.2 3.23 -10.0 Exports: Coal (incl lignite) 0.32 0.43 -25.6 0.74 -56.8 0.98 -50.4 Coke & semi-coke 0.68 0.56 21.4 0.65 4.6 2.32 19.1 Steel products 7.70 7.80 -1.3 6.76 13.9 25.78 40.7 Rare Earths 2,029 2,052 -1.1 2,671 -24.0 5,538 -22.8 Net Exports: Steel products 6.49 6.93 -6.3 5.51 17.8 22.55 53.0 Note: Rare earth export figures are in tonnes SOFTS & GRAINS

Previous Pct Year Pct Year Pct

Mar month change ago change to date change Imports: tonnes tonnes tonnes tonnes Soybeans 4.49 4.26 5.4 4.62 -2.8 15.63 1.9 Edible veg oil 360,000 230,000 56.5 550,000 -34.5 1,050,000 -46.1 Rubber* 360,000 270,000 33.3 410,000 -12.2 980,000 -17.7 (natural and synthetic) Exports: Rice 4,492 15,120 -70.3 7,015 -36.0 38,924 24.8 Note: Soybean figures are in millions of tonnes