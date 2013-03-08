BEIJING, March 8 China's total iron ore imports in the first two months of the year fell 1.5 percent from year ago to 120 million tonnes, customs data showed on Friday.

China imported 65.54 million tonnes of iron ore in January, which means total shipments in February fell to 54.46 million tonnes, according to Reuters calculations.

(Reporting by Fayen Wong and Ruby Lian; Editing by Ed Davies)