UPDATE 2-Mining group Mechel's net profit jumps on higher prices
* Company has fought back after struggling with debts (Adds details)
BEIJING, March 8 China's total iron ore imports in the first two months of the year fell 1.5 percent from year ago to 120 million tonnes, customs data showed on Friday.
China imported 65.54 million tonnes of iron ore in January, which means total shipments in February fell to 54.46 million tonnes, according to Reuters calculations.
(Reporting by Fayen Wong and Ruby Lian; Editing by Ed Davies)
* Company has fought back after struggling with debts (Adds details)
KINSHASA, May 31 A delegation from the International Monetary Fund is in Democratic Republic of Congo to discuss possible financial aid, Prime Minister Bruno Tshibala said in an address to parliament on Wednesday.