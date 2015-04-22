SHANGHAI, April 22 China's iron ore imports from
Australia rose 22.2 percent to 144.4 million tonnes in the first
quarter from a year earlier, customs data showed on Wednesday,
as major producers ramped up production and increase shipments.
Top miners Rio Tinto and BHP Billiton have
boosted output, focusing on slashing costs to make returns and
carve out market share as falling prices squeeze higher-cost
miners.
The soaring shipments to China at a time when the country's
steel demand is slowing has meant iron ore prices .IO62-CNI=SI
have more than halved to around $50 a tonne in the past 12
months.
Amid this slump BHP Billiton said it will slow down its
expansion plans by delaying an Australian port project that
would have boosted output by 20 million tonnes, but Rio Tinto
still plans to ship 350 million tonnes of ore in
2015.
Imports from Australia jumped 26.6 percent to 51.55 million
tonnes in March from a year ago, data from the General
Administration of Customs showed.
Total imports by China rose 2.4 percent to 227.1 million
tonnes in the first quarter from the same period of last year.
China's imports of iron ore from Brazil, its second-largest
supplier after Australia, inched up 0.6 percent to 41.8 million
tonnes in the first quarter from a year ago. Shipments in March
dropped 2.5 percent to 14.48 million tonnes.
(Reporting by Ruby Lian and David Stanway; Editing by Ed
Davies)