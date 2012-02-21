(Adds graphic link) BEIJING, Feb 21 The following table shows China's liquefied natural gas (LNG) imports and exports as well as countries of origin and destination in Jan 2012, as provided by the General Administration of Customs of China. For China LNG imports graphic: link.reuters.com/pez66s, to see previous versions of this table, please click on All import and export figures are in tonnes. All percentage changes are from a year earlier. January Year to date tonnes pct chg $/mmBtu* tonnes pct chg* Imports by origin: LNG 1,303,252 60.07 11.51 1,303,252 60.07 From: Qatar 498,284 707.99 17.94 498,284 707.99 Australia 259,378 32.65 3.28 259,378 32.65 Indonesia 243,443 101.33 4.25 243,443 101.33 Malaysia 111,698 -41.17 7.76 111,698 -41.17 Yemen 65,798 -50.49 18.48 65,798 -50.49 Russia 63,430 - 16.89 63,430 - Algeria 61,220 - 16.72 61,220 - Natural gas (by pipeline) 1,028,743 83.98 10.33 1,028,743 83.98 From: Turkmenistan 1,028,743 83.98 10.33 1,028,743 83.98 LNG imports by port of arrival: LNG 1,303,252 60.07 11.51 1,303,252 60.07 Customs: Shenzhen 415,125 -7.02 8.92 415,125 -7.02 Nanjing 407,550 - 17.93 407,550 - Fuzhou 243,443 101.33 4.25 243,443 101.33 Dalian 125,435 - 16.65 125,435 - Shanghai 111,698 -54.75 7.76 111,698 -54.75 Exports: LNG - - - - - To: NOTES: - Not available; * Percentage change from a year earlier. Imports are valued on a CIF basis and exports on a FOB basis. Valuations are calculated by Reuters, based on volumes and dollar values provided by Customs. Rounding of small volumes may affect the accuracy of the related valuations. (Reporting by Jim Bai and Chen Aizhu; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)