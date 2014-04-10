* March copper arrivals at 420,000 T vs 379,000 T in Feb

* Rise despite some importers delay shipments to May-June

By Polly Yam

HONG KONG, April 10 China's imports of copper rose 10.8 percent in March from February on expectations of increased seasonal demand through the second quarter, although shipments were still well off a record high hit in January.

The resilience of imports by the world's top copper consumer could support global prices, which fell about 5 percent last month, the sharpest loss since June.

On Thursday, copper traded at $6,612 per tonne, down 0.3 percent after the Chinese data was released.

Arrivals of copper anode, alloy, refined metal and semi-finished copper products was 420,000 tonnes in March, up from 379,000 tonnes in the previous shorter month, customs data showed. March imports rose 31 percent from year ago, but were down from a record 536,000 tonnes in January.

"The March rise was not very big because of poor arbitrage ratios in the month, cutting demand for financing imports," Yao Yao, analyst at Maike Futures Brokerage said, adding that the monthly rise was in line with its expectation given the holiday-shortened month in February.

The year-on-year rise was inflated as importers had booked more term shipments of refined copper this year, Yao said.

Increased term shipments boosted imports in the first quarter of 2014 to 1.33 million tonnes, up 37 percent from the same quarter a year earlier, the data showed.

Yao said price differentials between domestic prices <0#SAF:> and London Metal Exchange copper prices had been improving and could boost imports to use the metal as collateral for financing this month.

April-June is also traditionally the peak season for demand for industrial commodities, as construction cranks up and as export orders rise as manufacturing also ramps up in other countries.

While importers had lined up more term shipments of refined copper for March, some shipments were delayed to May and June because of higher prices for cash copper compared to forward months on the London Metal Exchange, traders said.

Tight credit from banks in China and reduced spot purchases by end-users in the local market also contributed to the delays, they said. (Reporting by Polly Yam; Editing by Ed Davies)