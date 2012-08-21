UPDATE 1-Nigerian share index hits 23-month high
LAGOS, June 5 Nigerian stocks hit a 23-month high on Monday, extending last week's rally and helped by gains in cement, fuel retailing and banking shares.
HONG KONG Aug 21 Chinese imports of nickel ore from Indonesia in July fell 29.4 percent from the previous month to 1.42 million tonnes, after posting a 50 percent drop in June, customs data showed on Tuesday.
Imports from Indonesia were 2.01 million tonnes in June, down from record 4.05 million tonnes in May after top supplier Indonesia raised taxes and cut exports.
China's total imports of nickel ore and concentrate were 5.97 million tonnes in July versus 5.77 million tonnes in June and a record 6.55 million tonnes in May.
China is the world's leading consumer and producer of nickel. (Reporting by Polly Yam; Editing by Joseph Radford)
LAGOS, June 5 Nigerian stocks hit a 23-month high on Monday, extending last week's rally and helped by gains in cement, fuel retailing and banking shares.
LONDON, June 5 The gold price is likely to stay range-bound over the next year, with an upper price of around $1,425, barring any major financial shock, the head of Canadian gold company Abitibi Royalties said.