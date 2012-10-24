BEIJING Oct 24 China's crude oil imports from
Iran fell 24.1 percent in September from a year earlier but were
up 3 percent from a month earlier, data showed on Wednesday.
China, Iran's top oil customer, bought 1.57 million tonnes
of Iranian crude in September, equivalent to about 382,400
barrels per day (bpd), versus 371,000 bpd in August, according
to data from the General Administration of Customs.
China imported 504,000 bpd of Iranian crude in September
2011.
Imports for the first nine months totalled 420,800 bpd, 22
percent below year-earlier levels, largely because of steep cuts
made in the first quarter as China and Iran wrangled over
contract terms.
(1 Tonne=7.3 barrels)
(Reporting by Judy Hua and David Stanway; Editing by Ken Wills)