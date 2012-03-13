Sri Lankan shares hit near 2-week closing low
COLOMBO, June 12 Sri Lankan shares on Monday ended at their lowest in near two weeks due to profit-booking in banking shares, but foreign inflows helped curb losses.
BEIJING, March 13 China is preparing to defend itself should the United States and other countries take its rare earth export restrictions to the World Trade Organisation, state news agency Xinhua on Tuesday cited a government minister as saying.
"We feel sorry for their decision to complain to the WTO," Minister of Industry and Information Technology Miao Wei told Xinhua. "In the meantime, we are actively preparing to defend ourselves and will explain the case if they bring the complaint against us." (Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Ken Wills)
BEIJING, June 12 China will speed up the closure of small-scale coal mines and strengthen inspections on safer production over the next three years, a government plan released on Monday showed.