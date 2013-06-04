(Adds dropped word in first paragraph)
SHANGHAI, June 4 China's premier told a top
European Union official that the trade dispute over Chinese
solar panel exports touches China's "major economic interests"
and could influence broader Chinese-EU relations if not properly
resolved.
In a phone call with European Commission President José
Manuel Barroso late on Monday, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang said
that China is closely following the dispute, the official Xinhua
news agency reported on Tuesday.
China resolutely opposes trade protectionism and the abuse
of trade relief measures and will uphold China's interests, the
report quoted Li as saying. Li expressed hope that the dispute
could be resolved through bilateral talks.
The European Commission, the EU's executive, accuses China
of flooding Europe with cheap solar panels sold at below the
cost of production, and intends to impose duties.
That has prompted energetic lobbying from Beijing against
the move and divisions have emerged in Europe on the issue,
foreshadowing a bruising internal battle over how to respond to
China's trade practices.
A majority of European countries, led by Germany and
Britain, oppose EU Trade Commissioner Karel De Gucht's plans to
levy tariffs of 47 percent on solar panel imports from China
next month, according to a survey by Reuters.
Li previously criticised EU trade measures on solar and
telecom equipment last month, saying that punitive duties would
"harm others without benefiting oneself."
(Reporting by Gabriel Wildau; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)