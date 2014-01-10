* Dec imports of 7.4 mln T mark highest monthly volume

* 2013 imports at record 63.38 mln T, up 8.6 pct from 2012

BEIJING Jan 10 China, the world's top soy buyer, imported a record volume of the oilseed in 2013 as the crushing industry continued to expand capacity to meet brisk domestic demand for protein-rich meat.

China imported 63.38 million tonnes of soy in 2013, a rise of 8.6 percent from the year before, preliminary data from the General Administration of Customs showed on Friday.

December imports jumped 26 percent on the year to 7.4 million tonnes, the highest ever monthly volume, as improved crushing margins spurred demand.

Chinese crushers import the oilseed to make soymeal, a feed ingredient, as well as cooking oil. Improved living standards and urbanisation have increased consumption of meat and dairy products.

China's imports in 2013 account for about 63 percent of global-traded volume.

"There is lots of expansion ongoing, which keeps imports growing, although the growth has slowed down," said Li Lifeng, a senior analyst with industry portal www.cofeed.com.

China's crushing capacity hit 140 million tonnes by the end of last year, a rise of 17 percent from 2012, estimated Li.

About 20 new crushers are being built or planned, most of which will come onstream during 2014-15, according to the China National Grain and Oils Information Centre. That would add about 65,000 tonnes of daily crushing capacity, the centre said.

Analysts expect the country's soy imports to keep growing this year. Shanghai-based JC Intelligence Co Ltd estimated the country's imports in the year through September to rise 11 percent on year to 66.5 million tonnes.

The strong soy imports cannot fully meet China's growing demand for vegetable oils.

The customs data also showed China imported 8.1 million tonnes of vegetable oils in 2013, down 4.2 percent from last year. Imports in December were 810,000 tonnes, up 5.2 percent from November. China imports mainly palm oil and rapeseed oil.

(Reporting by Niu Shuping and David Stanway; Editing by Joseph Radford)