* China trade minister says 2011 trade surplus falls to $160
bln
* China Dec surplus at $21.6 bln by Reuters calculation,
four-month high
* Minister says China to aid exporters with fresh efforts
BEIJING, Jan 5 China's 2011 trade surplus
shrank slightly to $160 billion last year, Chinese Commerce
Minister Chen Deming said on Thursday, giving grist to Beijing's
vows to boost imports and balance the nation's trade.
The country had a trade surplus of $183.1 billion in 2010.
According to Reuters calculations, China recorded a surplus of
about $21.6 billion in December, a four-month high and a sharp
rise from November's $14.5 billion.
If that number is accurate, it would be well
above market expectations. A Reuters poll o f
23 economists forecast China's
trade surplus to fall to
$ 8.8 billion in December as
weakening global demands hurt Chinese exports.
Chen said in a statement on the
M inistry's website that
the world econom y faces a "stern
and complicated" situation this year and that any
recovery would be slow and likely to fight
huge headwinds.
Still, China
w ill take new measures to
defend and grow its
market share as the world's largest
exporter, Chen said.
"Export tax rebate process will be accelerated," Chen
said, adding other policies include steady pro-trade policies
and enhanced credit support to exporters.
In 2011, China's trade surplus share of China's gross
domestic product (GDP) dropped to about 2 percent in 2011 from
3.1 percent in 2010, Chen said.
The United States has urged Beijing to keep China's trade
surplus share of GDP below 4 percent, although that proposal has
been rejected by the Chinese government.
"China has achieved balanced and stable development of
foreign trade in 2011," Chen said.
He added that China's exports and imports totalled $3.6
trillion last year, an increase of 20 percent from a year ago.
But Chen did not give a breakdown of exports and imports.
China's customs administration is scheduled to publish trade
data for December and all of 2011 on next Tuesday.
Chinese officials and analysts say the country's massive
export sector will face a challenging 2012 due to a weak global
economy caused by the Europe debt crisis.
China, also the world's second-largest importer, has
targeted annual 10 percent growth in its trade turnover through
2015.