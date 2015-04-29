(Adds details, quotes)
By Nathaniel Taplin and Kazunori Takada
SHANGHAI, April 29 China will reduce import
tariffs on some consumer goods by the end of June to help boost
domestic spending and support the slowing economy at a time when
record numbers of cash-rich Chinese tourists are splurging
overseas.
The State Council, China's Cabinet, said the decision was
made in order to satisfy rising consumer demand but did not
specify which consumer goods would benefit or how much tariffs
would be reduced.
Consumers in China generally pay 20 percent more for luxury
goods than their counterparts in Europe, while Japan and South
Korea are also much cheaper shopping destinations due to their
weaker currencies, according to analysts.
The move comes as annual economic growth in the world's
second biggest economy slowed to a six-year low of 7 percent in
the first quarter, hurt by a housing slump and a downturn in
investment and manufacturing.
The statement, released late on Tuesday, also said the
government would help Chinese consumers buy foreign goods by
increasing the number of duty-free stores at the border,
expanding the selection of products sold there and increasing
the cap on how much consumers can purchase.
But some analysts said the move may not be enough to spur
domestic spending as many Chinese perceive goods purchased
overseas to be of higher quality, while others are eager to seek
out new destinations or adventures.
"Mainlanders really don't like to consume on the mainland as
they feel like it's not classy enough. They think it's more
classy to shop in Milan than in Shanghai for the same product,"
said Walter Woo, an analyst at Sunwah Kingsway Research in Hong
Kong.
A crackdown on corruption and extravagant spending has also
made Chinese more wary of buying more expensive items at home.
Analysts at UBS said in a research note that while the
impact of the moves remains unclear, a lower import tax could
lure more global brands to China, adding pressure on domestic
companies.
"To defend their turfs, the surviving domestic brands must
invest more on product innovation and brand building, leading to
lower profitability," they said.
Chinese consumers have flocked to Hong Kong, Japan and other
markets to purchase foreign goods given China's high import
tariffs.
For example, Apple Inc's iPhone 6 is being sold in China for
5,286 yuan ($852) compared with HK$5,588 ($721) in Hong Kong.
Mainland Chinese tourist departures are expected to soar
from 98 million in 2013 to 200 million by 2020, according to
CLSA, driving growth in sectors such as airlines, casinos and
retail.
Earlier in the month, state media reported China will limit
the number of visits that residents of the southern city of
Shenzhen can make to neighbouring Hong Kong, to ease the flow of
mainland visitors in the former British colony that have stirred
up tensions.
($1 = 6.2042 Chinese yuan)
($1 = 7.7502 Hong Kong dollars)
