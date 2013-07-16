WASHINGTON, July 16 A U.S. industry group
accused China on Tuesday of jeopardizing international
negotiations to eliminate tariffs on close to 260 technology
products by asking to exclude more than 100 of the products from
the proposed deal to protect domestic manufacturers.
China is one of 20 World Trade Organization members, along
with the United States and the 27-nation European Union, that
has been negotiating for months to expand the 1996 Information
Technology Agreement (ITA).
The original pact eliminated tariffs on computers,
semiconductors, software, fax machines, telephones and other
information technology goods among member countries.
An expanded agreement could cover additional consumer goods
such as flat-screen TVs, speakers and headsets as well as new
types of semiconductors and other technology goods.
But now, "China is asking for the removal of more than 100
products from the ITA negotiation, which cannot be viewed as a
meaningful effort, said Sage Chandler, vice president for
international trade at the Consumer Electronics Association.
"The Chinese position should be responsible, with a serious
but limited list of products it wishes to exclude from lower
tariffs," Chandler said
Many negotiators had hoped to reach agreement in Geneva this
week on a final list of products that would be covered by the
expanded ITA pact, but China's request to exclude so many
products has thrown that possibility into doubt.
"What was so stunning about the size of the list is that
China stands to reap significant benefits from an ambitious ITA
expansion outcome. More immediately, China's list threatens to
hugely dilute the ambition level of the exercise and represents
a major roadblock to a successful outcome this week," John
Neuffer, senior vice president at the Information Technology
Industry Council, a U.S. group, said in a blog.
At a meeting chaired by Canada on Tuesday, 15 of the 20 WTO
ambassadors involved in the talks voted to suspend the
negotiations unless China comes back to the group with a more
reasonable offer, one of the ambassadors said.
If China does not respond by mid-day on Wednesday, the talks
will be put on hold, the ambassador told Reuters.
Once negotiators came up with a draft list of 256 products
on which to cut tariffs, countries were asked to identify any
"sensitive" items that they wanted to exclude from the agreement
or reserve for long tariff phase-outs.
China's list totaled 148 products, including about 106 that
it wanted to exclude, the ambassador said.
Countries with the next highest number of sensitive items
were Thailand with 68 and El Salvador with 62, the ambassador
said. The EU identified 10 sensitive products, the United States
one and Canada zero, he said.
(Reporting by Doug Palmer; Editing by Philip Barbara)