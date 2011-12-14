The Chinese national flag is seen in the financial district of Pudong in Shanghai September 22, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria/Files

GENEVA China expects trade disputes to increase next year as global markets contract due to European and U.S. economic weakness, China's trade minister Chen Deming said on Wednesday.

"There is a possibility of trade protectionism getting more serious next year, because next year we expect the global market might contract," Chen told a press conference of BRICS trade ministers in Geneva.

"If we look at countries around us, for example Europe and the United States, we're all going to face difficulties brought about by these two areas."

(Reporting by Tom Miles; Editing by Stephanie Nebehay)