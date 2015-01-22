BEIJING Jan 22 China is "seriously concerned" about a U.S. decision to impose anti-dumping duties of as high as 88 percent on Chinese tyres, the Chinese trade ministry said on Thursday, describing the case as "flawed".

Washington made a preliminary decision to impose the duties on Wednesday after the Department of Commerce found that Chinese tyres were sold too cheaply in the United States.

(Reporting by Koh Gui Qing and Fang Yan; Editing by Nick Macfie)