* Services sector to open up to foreign competition
* Free up controls on cross-border capital flows
* Zone-related stock and property prices have rallied
* Increased speculation concerns regulators
* Similar zone in Qianhai seen as disappointment
By Pete Sweeney
SHANGHAI, Sept 27 China has formally announced
detailed plans for a new free-trade zone (FTZ) in Shanghai,
touted as the country's biggest potential economic reform since
Deng Xiaoping used a similar zone in Shenzhen to pry open a
closed economy to trade in 1978.
In an announcement on Friday from the State Council, or
cabinet, China said it will open up its largely sheltered
services sector to foreign competition in the zone and use it as
a testbed for bold financial reforms, including a convertible
yuan and liberalised interest rates. Economists consider both
areas key levers for restructuring the world's second-largest
economy and putting it on a more sustainable growth path.
No specific timeline was given for implementing any of the
reforms, though these should be carried out within 2-3 years, it
said, adding financial liberalisation may depend on adequate
risk controls. Chinese state media have cautioned that dramatic
financial reforms are unlikely this year.
An executive at a foreign multinational in Shanghai said his
firm was waiting for more clarity. "Is this Shenzen 2.0
heralding the beginning of a new era in trade, or a flash in the
pan to simply boost economic confidence?"
LOW-HANGING FRUIT
Frances Cheung, economist at Credit Agricole CIB, wrote in a
note that the initial focus would be on promoting trade. "We
note that one thing that is relevant to the RMB (renminbi) is
under Point 2, where eligible Chinese banks in the FTZ are
allowed to do offshore business, which is not the opening-up of
the onshore RMB market as some might have looked for."
The zone, formally titled the China (Shanghai) Pilot Free
Trade Zone, is slated to open on Sunday, and China will suspend
certain national laws governing the establishment of foreign
businesses in the zone effective Oct. 1.
In addition to setting goals for improving financial
services, trade and governance, the announcement details
initiatives covering 18 different industries ranging from
shipping and insurance to education and foreign banks.
The creation of the zone is hoped to reinvigorate Shanghai's
economy, which has begun to lag the rest of China, and help it
compete with Hong Kong as a financial centre.
In addition, state media have announced that China will soon
join negotiations for an agreement on trade in services with the
World Trade Organization, and many have speculated the Shanghai
FTZ is also an opening move to position China for membership in
the U.S.-led Trans Pacific Partnership initiative.
The document made no specific mention of allowing access to
blocked foreign websites such as Facebook or Twitter from
within the zone, as reported in some foreign media. However, a
clause did say foreign companies might be allowed to offer
"specialised telecommunications services" in the zone, and
permission to offer services that break existing Chinese laws
might be granted on a case-by-case basis by the state council.
MANAGING EXPECTATIONS
Hopes that Beijing will follow through on its plans have
prompted speculative investment in property in and around the
zone and in shares of companies expected to benefit from its
construction and operation.
Shares in Shanghai International Port Group Co Ltd
and Shanghai Waigaoqiao Free Trade Zone Development
Co Ltd soared from mid-August - at one point,
Waigaoqiao shares were up 332 percent before investors began
taking profits on Thursday ahead of a week-long holiday.
Real estate values have also risen steadily around the zone
on expectations that Chinese and foreign companies will move to
rent or redevelop existing properties or build new facilities.
But economists have warned that while improving the
environment for goods and services trade within the zone will be
simple, the deeper financial reforms that have excited
multinational corporate treasurers will prove more difficult,
mainly given the risk of uncontrollable arbitrage across the
zone's porous borders and internal political resistance.
Michael Klibaner, head of Greater China research at Jones
Lang LaSalle, said there will be operational challenges to
selling the zone to investors. For example, he noted that while
the three geographic areas composing the zone - Waigaoqiao,
Yangshan Port and the Pudong International Airport - are
technically within Shanghai, they are over an hour's drive from
the city centre.
For example, Yangshan Port, the furthest part of the
non-contiguous FTZ, is over 70 km (44 miles) from downtown
Shanghai - further than Baltimore, Maryland is from Washington,
D.C.
"If you think about some of these services, like offering
foreign funded health insurance or joint venture travel agencies
for outbound tourism, these are customer-facing offerings," said
Klibaner. "How are you supposed to reach your customers if you
are separated physically from them?"
He added that this distance is irrelevant if companies are
simply allowed to register in the zone without relocating
operations there, but that would only encourage arbitrage.
"I can just imagine a parade of armoured trucks full of cash
driving into the zone," he said, referring to the possibility
that Chinese individuals would use the zone to skirt
restrictions on currency conversion.
Economists and investors are also nervous about the
disappointing history of similar initiatives, in particular the
FTZ in Qianhai near Shenzhen, which was promoted as a centre for
capital account opening under the sponsorship of outgoing
President Hu Jintao. So far, observers say the reforms have been
limited, and investor interest has waned.
May Yan, an analyst at Barclays Capital in Hong Kong focused
on zone coverage, said Friday's announcement did not constitute
a "breakthrough".
"My concern is that Shanghai will turn out like Qianhai,"
she said. "Which is nothing, where basically nothing happened."