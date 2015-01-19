LONDON, Jan 19 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Xiao Tong was
selling sex on the streets of Beijing when a man lured her into
his car, flashed his police badge and took her to the station.
Once there, police pulled at Xiao's wig and punched her,
before removing her bra and groping her during a body search.
"They asked really perverted questions, like, how do you
have sex," Xiao said.
"I turned around and asked, do you want to try? Then he
kicked me, really, he really kicked me."
Transgender sex workers like Xiao are among the most
marginalised and vulnerable populations in China, according to a
report by Asia Catalyst, a non-governmental organisation which
focuses on health and human rights in China and Southeast Asia.
Social stigma and workplace discrimination drive many
transgender women, who were born male, away from their friends,
families and hometowns and into sex work, leaving them
vulnerable to HIV and abuse from police.
Being transgender in China is not illegal. But the absence
of non-discrimination laws, lack of professional medical
resources for transitioning and lack of targeted HIV services
mean transgender people are poorly protected, the report said.
Prejudice is an obstacle to even the most basic, everyday
tasks. Several transgender sex workers told Asia Catalyst they
were afraid to use public transport, dress as they wanted or
even leave the house to go shopping.
"Imagine being laughed at when using a public toilet, being
evicted from your home or, even worse, dangerously
self-medicating hormone use because no doctor will see you,"
said Zheng Huang, the head of AIDS organisation Shanghai
Xinsheng.
The report, which interviewed 70 female transgender sex
workers across Beijing and Shanghai, found that 97 percent had
left their hometown and chosen not to reveal their identity or
work to their families.
Sex work is illegal in China, and almost two thirds of those
interviewed said they had been arrested, and many, like Xiao,
said they had experienced entrapment, extortion, verbal abuse
and physical violence.
Transgender sex workers also face abuse from clients, but
one interviewee, Xiao Huli, said she was reluctant to go to the
police because of an "embarrassing identity that's not
approved".
"If you go to the police, nothing good will come of it. It
makes more sense to just suffer in silence," she said.
Chinese law only allows transgender people to change their
gender on official documents if they have undergone expensive
sex reassignment surgery, leading many to self-medicate and
engage in dangerous transitioning practices, the report said.
Globally, transgender sex workers are 49 times more likely
to be infected with HIV than other adults, and nine times more
vulnerable to the virus than female sex workers.
(Reporting By Kieran Guilbert; Editing by Ros Russell)