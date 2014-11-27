BEIJING Nov 27 Beijing will raise subway and
bus fares in December as part of a drive to reduce price
subsidies and curb congestion on the public transport system in
the Chinese capital, state media said on Thursday, sparking
anger among the public.
The China Daily newspaper said last month that subway travel
would account for 5.4 percent of the average per-capita
disposable monthly income of Beijing residents, up from the
current 2.6 percent if the anticipated fare hike was adopted.
The price of a subway ticket will be raised to a starting
fare of 3 yuan ($0.49) from 2 yuan for trips within 6 km (4
miles), state news agency Xinhua said. Bus fares will be raised
to 2 yuan within 10 km (6 miles). Both the subway and bus
systems will also adopt distance-based pricing.
Many Beijing residents expressed their anger on Weibo,
China's version of Twitter. "There are always traffic jams when
taking the bus and the subways are so crowded. You still have
the nerve to increase prices?" said a Chinese Internet user.
The new fares, which had been flagged by the government
since last year, mark the first time in seven years that Beijing
will raise subway fares. The changes go into effect on Dec. 28.
Despite the fare increase, the Beijing government will still
finance 50 percent of subway operation costs and 62 percent of
bus operation costs, Xinhua had said previously.
The Beijing government has provided a total of 95.8 billion
yuan for the public transportation system from 2007 to 2013. The
subsidy has increased by 19 percent annually for the past seven
years, according to the state-run Global Times newspaper.
(1 US dollar = 6.1349 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Sui-Lee Wee; Editing by Jeremy Laurence)