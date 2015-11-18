BEIJING Nov 18 China's rail freight volume in October fell 16.3 percent from a year earlier to 280 million tonnes, the nation's top economic planner said on Wednesday.

The volume of goods carried by China's railways in the first ten months was down 11.9 percent from a year ago to 2.8 billion tonnes, the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) said on its website (www.ndrc.gov.cn/).

The amount of cargo moved by railways around China is seen as an indicator of domestic economic activity. (Reporting By Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Himani Sarkar)