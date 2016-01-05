* China's rail freight volumes fall 10.5 pct in 2015
* Likely to add to concerns over China's economic growth
rate
* Needs growth to hit 2020 rail freight volume goal
(Updates with National Railway Administration comment)
SHANGHAI, Jan 5 China's national rail freight
volumes declined by a tenth in 2015, their biggest ever annual
decline, business magazine Caixin reported on Tuesday, a figure
likely to raise questions about how sharply the economy is
really slowing.
Citing sources from railway operator National Railway
Administration, Caixin said rail freight volumes declined 10.5
percent year-on-year to 3.4 billion tonnes in 2015.
Volumes fell only 4.7 percent in 2014.
The amount of cargo moved by railways around China is seen
as an indicator of domestic economic activity. The country's top
economic planner said last month that November rail freight
volumes fell 15.6 percent from a year earlier.
Weighed by weak demand at home and abroad, factory
overcapacity and cooling investment, China is expected to post
its weakest economic growth in 25 years in 2015, with growth
seen cooling to around 7 percent from 7.3 percent in 2014.
But some China watchers believe real economic growth is
already much weaker than official data suggests, pointing to
falling freight volumes and weak electricity consumption among
other measures.
Power consumption in November inched up only 0.6 percent
from a year earlier.
A private-sector survey published on Monday showed that the
factory activity contracted for the 10th straight month in
December and at a sharper pace than in November, suggesting a
continued gradual loss of momentum in the world's second-largest
economy.
A media official for the National Railway Administration
said Caixin had obtained the figures from the railway operator's
statistics department but said she was unable to confirm their
accuracy as the 2015 report was not ready.
Caixin said the operator was targeting an expansion in rail
freight volumes to 4.2 billion tonnes by 2020, which would
require an average annual growth rate of around 4.3 percent.
In comparison, passenger traffic volumes on the network grew
6.1 percent in 2015, Caixin said, though at a slower pace from
2014 when it increased by 11.9 percent.
(Reporting by Brenda Goh; Additional Reporting by SHANGHAI
Newsroom; Editing by Kim Coghill and Sam Holmes)