Renault stops production at some sites after cyber attack
PARIS French carmaker Renault stopped production at several sites on Saturday to prevent the spread of a global cyber attack that hit its computer systems, a spokesman said.
BEIJING The Chinese arm of Uber Technologies Inc said on Thursday it welcomes newly published government guidelines on ride-sharing services and sees the rules as an endorsement of the industry.
"We welcome the new regulations, which send a clear message of support for ride-sharing and the benefits that it offers riders, drivers and cities," Zhen Liu, senior vice president of Corporate Strategy for Uber China, said in a statement.
"This is a welcome step ... We look forward to working with policymakers around the country to put these regulations into practice."
(Reporting by Jake Spring; Writing by John Ruwitch)
BARI, Italy Financial leaders of seven leading world economies will pledge stronger cooperation against cyber crime on Saturday and not to use foreign exchange to gain competitive advantage, but stick to their cautious wording on trade, a draft communique showed.