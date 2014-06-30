BRIEF-Pincon Spirit raises monthly production capacity of Asansol unit
* Says monthly production capacity of Asansol unit of company has been increased from 1.2 mln bottles to 4 mln bottles
June 30 China International Travel Service Corp Ltd
* Says board agrees to boost capital of Beijing unit by 700 million yuan ($112.84 million) to 1 billion yuan
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1z1vh7h
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2036 Chinese Yuan Renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Says monthly production capacity of Asansol unit of company has been increased from 1.2 mln bottles to 4 mln bottles
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.6 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) and use additional paid-in capital to distribute 10 new shares for every 10 shares to shareholders of record on April 25, for FY 2016