BEIJING Aug 20 Britain's embassy in China
welcomed on Monday the trial of Gu Kailai, wife of ousted
Chinese politician Bo Xilai, after news that she had been
convicted but spared execution for murdering a British
businessman.
The Chinese court's sentencing decision, revealed by
witnesses to the closed-door hearing, means that Gu will likely
serve life in prison.
The embassy said it welcomed the "fact that the Chinese
authorities have investigated the death of Neil Heywood, and
tried those they identified as responsible".
In an emailed statement, an embassy spokesman also said
Britain had "consistently made clear to the Chinese authorities
that we wanted to see the trials in this case conform to
international human rights standards and for the death penalty
not to be applied".
The embassy statement did not comment specifically on the
sentence against Gu, who was sentenced to death with a two-year
reprieve for murdering Heywood last November.