HEFEI, China Aug 9 Gu Kailai, the wife of
ousted Chinese Communist Party Politburo member Bo Xilai, did
not raise objections in court on Thursday to charges against her
of murdering a British businessman, a court official said.
"The trial finished this afternoon and the court adjourned,"
official Tang Yigan told reporters in the eastern Chinese city
of Hefei.
"During the trial (Gu) Kailai was in good shape and mentally
stable," he added.
"The court will, during the adjournment, seriously and
thoroughly consider the evidence, take into consideration the
arguments of both sides, and according to facts and the law ...
the trial committee will announce the verdict after discussion.
The date of the verdict will be announced."
Gu and her co-accused, family aide Zhang Xiaojun, are
charged with poisoning Briton Neil Heywood last year in a case
that has rocked the Communist Party leadership.