BEIJING Aug 20 A paranoid killer or a
persecuted scapegoat -- Gu Kailai, the woman at the centre of
China's most politically explosive criminal case in a
generation, remains an enigma.
A court in the central city of Hefei handed the wife of
ousted Chinese politician Bo Xilai a suspended death sentence on
Monday, effectively life imprisonment, after she confessed to
killing British businessman Neil Heywood, an ex-family friend.
The case has ended the career of Bo, a well-connected and
ambitious politician who had made enemies in Beijing with his
populist leadership style and with his strong appeal to Maoist
leftists within the ruling Communist Party.
Gu, 53, is seen by many Bo supporters as a scapegoat, framed
by flimsy evidence that was not properly tested, compelled at
the 11th hour to make a confession as her best chance of
avoiding the death sentence. She agreed not to appeal.
For many others, she is China's Lady Macbeth, a cold-blooded
woman of doubtful sanity who felt she could kill with impunity.
Before the murder scandal surfaced early this year, when
police began treating Heywood's death in southwest China last
November as suspicious, Gu had a reputation as an intelligent
and glamorous woman, a career lawyer who dressed elegantly.
She had used Heywood, an expatriate living with his family
in Beijing, to help her son get into Harrow, the exclusive
British boarding school, and then into Oxford University.
According to the unchallenged official version of the case
against her, she killed Heywood after a business deal turned
sour and he made threats against her son, Bo Guagua.
On Monday, after a closed-door hearing for verdict and
sentencing, a court official added that she had been suffering
"psychological impairment" at the time of the murder.
A source with close ties to the Bo family described her as
having been in a paranoid state of mind. "She was convinced her
husband's political rivals are out to assassinate her husband
and son," the source said on the eve of Gu's trial this month.
The prosecutors' case against Gu emerged on Aug. 9 after a
seven-hour trial that was closed to non-official media.
According to a court statement, prosecutors described how Gu had
enlisted the help of her aide, Zhang Xiaojun, to prepare a
poison and to accompany Heywood from Beijing to far southwestern
Chongqing, a vast municipality where Bo was party chief.
She met Heywood, 41, at a Chongqing hotel and they began
drinking. He became drunk, vomited and then asked for a glass of
water. Gu then poured cyanide into Heywood's mouth and scattered
capsules around his room to make it appear as if he had been
popping pills, according to the statement.
During the trial, Gu did not enter a plea to the murder
charge and only a day later, after the hearing had ended, did
she issue a confession -- through official news agency Xinhua.
In it, according to Xinhua, she said she had suffered a mental
breakdown and killed Heywood because he had made a threat
against her son, Guagua, over the failed business deal.
"During those days last November, I suffered a mental
breakdown after learning that my son was in jeopardy," Xinhua
quoted Gu as saying in the confession.
The court, though, raised doubts on Monday over whether
Heywood really meant to harm Guagua. Heywood's family has
declined to speak to reporters about the trial.
LONG FALL FROM GRACE
Bo's career came to a crashing halt after Wang Lijun, the
top policeman in his power base, the city of Chongqing, fled to
the nearest American consulate in February with the claim that
Bo had covered up Heywood's murder.
Within weeks of the allegations emerging, Bo, 63, was ousted
from the elite Politburo, sacked from his post as party chief in
Chongqing and placed in custody. Gu and Zhang were charged.
It has been a long fall from grace for Gu, one of modern
China's first law graduates and the daughter of a famous
general. She once wrote about her success defending Chinese
companies in an American court.
Gu had become depressed and isolated as her charismatic
husband campaigned for a spot in the new generation of party
leadership that takes over this fall, sources who knew her said.
Other family sources say she also suffers from cancer.
None of the reports could be verified.
GILDED CAGE
Despite enjoying great privilege, Gu lost her professional
identity as her husband's political career flourished. In China,
most wives of high-ranking cadres fade discreetly into the
background and many high-ranking women are unmarried.
Bo and Gu met in the early 1980s and were married in 1986,
news reports have said. Bo, who was divorced at the time, has a
son from his first marriage.
Bo, Gu and Guagua, the couple's only child, were unusual in
seeking the spotlight. Her much-photographed short, chic haircut
contrasted with the frumpy look favoured by most leaders' wives.
When Bo governed the port city Dalian in the 1990s, Gu ran a
law firm and consultancy. Journalist Jiang Weiping, later
imprisoned for documenting corruption in Bo's circle, claims her
firms channelled bribes from Taiwanese and foreign investors.
She went by the English name "Horus", referring to the
falcon-headed Egyptian god of war, and depicted herself as a
fearless attorney in her book, "Uphold Justice in America".
She stopped work to avoid the appearance of a conflict of
interest with Bo, whose political star was rising, but the
decision appeared to have taken a toll on her.
"Ever since she stepped down, she lives like a hermit and
doesn't attend any social events. When dad wants her to come to
events, she won't," Bo Guagua said in a 2009 interview with the
Chengdu Evening News, later expunged from its website.
"I can understand, she is most unwilling to exist in dad's
shadow, and lose herself. Right now she reads all day and
studies comparative literature."
For a time, Gu channelled her considerable energy into her
son's education, tapping Heywood to help get him into school and
moving with the boy to Britain. On her orders, Heywood pulled
strings with British expatriates in Beijing to help get the
youngster into Oxford, said one woman who met him then.
While in Britain, Gu attempted to go into business, selling
promotional hot air balloons to Dalian and other Chinese cities.
Heywood assisted with the arrangements.
She registered a company in the south of England with French
architect Patrick Devillers, who left Dalian and divorced his
Chinese wife around the same time. In June, he was detained in
Cambodia by local police on China's request and he later flew to
China on his own volition to help with the investigation.
ISOLATION
Bo and Gu both came from pedigreed revolutionary families,
with connections that brought power and wealth. Elite Chinese
live in a world of infighting and suspicion, enduring repeated
corruption probes, phone tapping and worries about betrayal.
Gu's paranoia after she returned to China could have
intensified in the febrile atmosphere of Chongqing, where the
couple moved in 2007.
Bo launched a bloody "strike black" anti-mafia campaign
against alleged gangsters, featuring lurid tales of murder and
corruption. He promoted choral songs from the Cultural
Revolution, a dog-eat-dog period of political chaos in which his
own mother died in the custody of fanatical Red Guards.
For Gu, the songs would have revived memories of a time when
her parents were purged and she and her sisters were left to
fend for themselves.
Her behaviour became unstable around the time of Heywood's
death in November last year. She strode into a meeting of police
officials wearing the uniform of a major-general -- the same
rank as her father. In a rambling speech she told them that she
was on a mission to protect Wang.
Less than three months later, he accused her of murder.