* China rolling back rule of law since 2003 - expert
* High-profile case not to be model for judicial
independence
* Blind activist Chen Guangcheng faced unfair trial in 2006
* Harassment, detentions of lawyers intensify
By Michael Martina and Sui-Lee Wee
BEIJING, Aug 1 Gu Kailai, the wife of deposed
Chinese leader Bo Xilai and a career lawyer, faces possible
execution for murder at the hands of a swift, unblinking justice
system that she once championed.
Gu, who practised commercial law and wrote once a book about
her experiences of both the Chinese and U.S. legal systems, will
be at the centre of highly politicised trial this month in which
rule of law is unlikely to attract more than token attention.
Legal experts and activists expect her to receive the kind
of rapid guilty verdict handed down in almost all Chinese
criminal trials - the kind Gu once compared favourably to U.S.
legal practice where she felt the guilty risked going free on
legal technicalities.
"As long as it is known that you, John Doe, killed someone,
you will be arrested, tried and shot to death," Gu wrote of
Chinese criminal justice in her 1998 book.
Chinese law, she explained, did "not mince words".
Now Gu finds herself on the other side of Chinese law in a
case that experts say is unlikely even to become a rallying
point for China's marginalised supporters of judicial reform.
"It simply cuts too close to core issues of internal
(Communist) Party politics and the handover of power," said Carl
Minzner, a Chinese law expert at New York's Fordham University
School of Law, casting Gu's trial as part of a political
campaign against her husband, once seen as a candidate to join
China's next top leadership team to be unveiled late this year.
"These are the very last areas we should expect any
willingness (from Beijing) to play by legal norms."
China has long had an official agenda of enforcing rule of
law and its case against Gu has drawn global interest, not only
because of the political overtones but because the victim,
former Bo family friend Neil Heywood, is British and Frenchman
Patrick Devillers is a potential witness.
British Foreign Secretary William Hague has demanded Beijing
live up to its judicial rhetoric in the Gu case, calling in
April for "a full investigation that observes due process, is
free from political interference, exposes the truth behind this
tragic case, and ensures that justice is done".
'AN OBVIOUS FARCE'
But experts say London is bound to be disappointed. They
point out that the signs so far are that the trial against Gu
and her alleged accomplice, family aide Zhang Xiaojun, will be a
formality with only the severity of the sentence in any doubt -
execution or a long jail term.
Gu will not have access to her family lawyer, Shen Zhigeng,
who has revealed that other legal counsel have been assigned to
her case. China's official Xinhua news agency has already said
the evidence against Gu will be "irrefutable and substantial"
when the case goes to court, likely next week.
"It makes the case a transparent sham," said Jerome Cohen,
an expert on Chinese law at New York University. "If you forbid
people to have the best lawyer they can and you assign lawyers
who you control...it renders the whole thing an obvious farce."
Both Bo, the ousted Chongqing party chief, and Gu have been
in detention since Beijing first announced the murder allegation
against Gu and the unspecified "disciplinary violations" against
Bo in April. At the time, Bo was stripped of all party
positions. Neither he nor his wife has been able to publicly
comment on the allegations.
Despite the track record of China's criminal justice system
- its courts answer first to the party, almost never side with
defendants and have never ruled in favour of dissidents - it has
sometimes raised hopes for genuine reform.
Beijing appeared to offer some encouragement to reformers in
the 1990s with a promise to "rule the country according to law".
Late in the decade, it added the principle to the constitution,
though it still recognised the party as supreme arbiter.
In 2003, it abolished "custody and repatriation" powers, a
form of arbitrary detention once used by local governments to
sweep homeless and other undesirables from the streets.
Emboldened, some legal activists began to test the
government's rhetoric on rule of law, launching cases against
the authorities on behalf of ordinary aggrieved citizens - but
they quickly found that nothing much had actually changed.
RULE OF LAW RETHINK
Blind activist Chen Guangcheng, who made international
headlines in April with his escape from house arrest and his
flight to the United States, recalls his own 2006 trial for
whipping up a crowd that disrupted traffic and damaging property
- charges he says were trumped up to stop him advocating for the
disabled, farmers and women forced to undergo abortions under
China's one-child policy.
Chen too was deprived of his lawyer and was forcibly
represented by two state-appointed counsel.
"In the courtroom, to all the unfounded accusations by the
prosecution, the two lawyers would only respond, 'We have no
objection'," Chen said by phone from New York where he is
furthering his legal studies.
Minzner, of Fordham University, said any genuine party
interest in the rule of law evaporated from around 2003 as the
government realised that it posed a threat to one-party rule.
"A combination of political and practical concerns came
together to lead central authorities to rethink it -- how far do
we really want to go down this track?" he said.
For Chen Guangcheng, genuine rule of law would indeed
challenge the party's grip on power, though he also believes
long-term political stability cannot be assured without it.
"If there was truly the rule of law in the first place,
power should be returned to the people. There would be no way
for them to hold on to power," Chen said.
Farmers, evicted homeowners and affluent business people
have used the courts to seek redress, but victories have been
rare and often hollow. In July, a court threw out a fraud charge
against disabled lawyer Ni Yulan who had helped defend people
from forced evictions carried out in the name of development.
But Ni won only a two-month reduction in her near-three-year
jail sentence for causing a disturbance.
In March, parliament gave new safeguards to criminal
suspects and defendants but also solidified police powers to
hold certain suspects in secret for up to six months. And
harassment and detention of lawyers, whose legal advocacy is
seen as a threat by the party, has been intensifying ahead of
China's once-in-a-decade leadership handover later this year.
"On appearances, there has been progress, but there has been
no real increase in judicial independence and legal
representation," said Li Fangping, a lawyer who has defended
dissidents and protesters. "Recently it has been crippled."
As ever in China, there is a pithy phrase to sum up Chinese
justice. "You will have heard the saying 'the police cooks the
food, the prosecutor serves it and the court eats it'," said Eva
Pils, a law expert at the Chinese University of Hong Kong.