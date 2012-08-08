By John Ruwitch
| HEFEI, China
HEFEI, China Aug 9 The woman at the heart of
China's most politically sensitive trial in three decades is set
to be defended on a murder charge by a state-appointed lawyer
with meagre experience in criminal cases, leaving little doubt
she will be convicted.
Gu Kailai, wife of ousted Chinese politician Bo Xilai, is to
go on trial on Thursday for the murder last year of an
expatriate British businessman in a case many Chinese see as a
campaign to ruin Bo, an ambitious populist who made powerful
enemies.
The state has decided who will represent Gu, and the
decision underlines doubts she will receive a fair trial. It
also prompted Gu's 90-year-old mother, Fan Xiucheng, to recently
complain to the Justice Ministry, according to a source close to
the family.
"The answer (from the ministry) was that the legal process
did not have to be fully carried out in this case and that Fan
should stop pestering them," the source said.
The trial of Gu, herself a career lawyer and glamorous
daughter of the ruling Communist Party aristocracy, is the most
sensational since the conviction of the Gang of Four more than
30 years ago for crimes during the 1966-76 Cultural Revolution.
But she has been denied the use of her family lawyer and,
despite British calls for the case to be handled fairly and to
unearth the truth around businessman Neil Heywood's death, her
defence has instead been entrusted to two provincial lawyers.
The two lawyers, Jiang Min and Zhou Yuhao, could not be
reached for comment but a search of public information shows the
more senior attorney, Jiang, is a specialist in financial cases
and that neither has any obvious connection to the Bo family.
A newspaper profile of Jiang from 2005, which was posted on
Jiang's own website, quoted him as saying that he was "an expert
in financial law, who rarely conducts criminal defences",
although he has represented some officials accused of corruption
in the more than 20 years he has been practising law.
Little is known of Gu's other lawyer, Zhou, except that he,
like Jiang, is from Anhui province in eastern China. Gu will
stand trial in the provincial capital, Hefei, a bustling city
more than 1,000 km (650 miles) east of the scene of the alleged
crime - Chongqing, the vast municipality formerly ruled by Bo.
Gu and her co-accused, a family aide, face the death penalty
if convicted of poisoning Heywood, a former family friend, last
November in a dispute that has not been spelt out in the very
little official information released on the case.
But many legal experts expect Gu will be convicted but only
sentenced to a lengthy jail term.
Police sources initially claimed Gu had poisoned Heywood in
a dispute over an illicit financial transaction she had wanted
him to help her complete, and they portrayed Gu as a greedy wife
who was translating her husband's connections into dollars.
But when Gu was formally indicted, the official allegation
instead hinted at a personal motive, saying Heywood had made
unspecified threats against her son Bo Guagua - a factor that
could count as a mitigating circumstance and help Gu avoid
execution.
The younger Bo, who is believed to be still in the United
States after graduating from Harvard this summer, told CNN in an
e-mail that he had submitted a witness statement to the court.
"I hope that my mother will have the opportunity to review
them," he added. "I have faith that facts will speak for
themselves." CNN said he did not elaborate.
QUICK TRIAL
The trial and sentencing of both Gu and the aide, Zhang
Xiaojun, are widely expected to be completed within a few weeks
at most. The case is seen as a prelude to a possible criminal
prosecution of Bo, who is being detained for violating party
discipline - an accusation that covers corruption, abuse of
power and other misdeeds.
The move against Bo, who was a favourite of party leftists
by promoting himself as a friend of the poor and an enemy of
corruption, was sacked as Chongqing party chief in March after
his police chief, Wang Lijun, identified Gu as a suspect in
Heywood's death last November.
Bo was formerly considered a contender for the inner sanctum
of power - the party's Politburo Standing Committee - in a
once-in-a-decade leadership transition that is currently
underway. The new leadership is expected to be unveiled in
October.
Gu's trial is set to open on Thursday morning at the Hefei
Intermediate People's Court, a 12-storey building of granite and
glass at the edge of a government district in a fast-developing
suburb of Hefei, a bustling city of more than 7 million people.
On Wednesday night, there was no security around the
courthouse and no public notices visible inside. A clutch of
foreign journalists milling outside the building was the only
sign that a major event in Chinese politics was about to unfold.
The trial is expected to be closed. Although authorities may
describe it as open to the public on Thursday, a source familiar
with the arrangements said all available courtroom seats were
being allocated to local police and other officials.
British diplomats will be inside the courtroom but have
indicated they will not be speaking to the media.
It was not clear if Gu's elderly mother will be allowed to
attend the trial, the family source said, and it was also
unclear if any members of Heywood's family will be there.
"This is a dangerous move," the Gu family source said,
referring to the decision to deny Gu the right to her own lawyer
and to possibly block Fan from attending her daughter's trial.
"Regardless of what crime Gu Kailai committed, the trial
should be transparent."