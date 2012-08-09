* Bo Xilai's wife does not contest murder charge
* Focus shifts to what will happen to Bo
* Closed-door trial lasted just seven hours
By John Ruwitch
HEFEI, China, Aug 9 The woman at the centre of
China's most politically explosive trial in three decades did
not contest charges of murder on Thursday in a hearing that
lasted just seven hours and could determine the fate of her
husband, former Politburo member Bo Xilai.
A formal verdict will be delivered at a later date, a court
official said, recounting details of the closed-door hearing.
Bo's wife, Gu Kailai, chose not to contest the charge of
murdering British businessman Neil Heywood whose alleged
secretive dealings with the couple fuelled a scandal exposing
the intimate nexus between money and power in China's elite.
The dramatic account of Heywood's death by poisoning is also
likely to sound the final death knell to Bo's political career,
even as sympathisers cast him as the victim of a push to oust
him and discredit his left-leaning agenda.
"The accused Bogu (Gu) Kailai and Zhang Xiaojun did not
raise objections to the accusations of intentional homicide,"
the official, Tang Yigan, said after the hearing, referring also
to Gu's co-accused, an aide to the family.
State television showed Gu, wearing a dark pant suit and a
white shirt, being led into the courtroom and being seated in
the dock. She appeared to have put on weight since she was
detained earlier this year.
The court official quoted prosecutors as saying Gu and Zhang
had killed Heywood with a poisoned drink in far southwestern
Chongqing last November, after a business dispute between Gu and
Heywood. Bo ruled the vast municipality until he was sacked in
March just before the murder scandal burst into the open.
As a result of the dispute with Heywood, Gu had become
convinced Heywood was a threat to her son, Bo Guagua, the
official said without elaborating.
Courtroom observers quoted by the Washington Post said
prosecutors alleged Heywood had threatened i n an email t o
"destroy" Guagua, and demanded money from him after a botched
commercial property deal - a threat duly conveyed to Gu.
Bo Guagua told Reuters in an email that he could not
"comment on any of the details" of alleged transactions with
Heywood.
"I can disclose there is no such thing as either possessing
or transferring 130 million pounds," Guagua said, referring to
the value of the soured deal that prosecutors said Heywood and
Guagua were involved in.
"Gu Kailai believed that Neil Heywood had threatened the
personal safety of her son Bo and decided to kill him," the
official added, reading from a statement to a packed news
conference of dozens of reporters who had been barred entry to
the courtroom in the eastern city of Hefei.
The aide, Zhang, had driven Heywood to Chongqing last
November from Beijing and prepared a poison which was to be put
later into a drink of water. Later that day, Heywood met Gu at a
hotel, he became drunk and then asked for water.
"She poured a poison into his mouth," the official said.
GU MAY AVOID DEATH PENALTY
Gu and Zhang face the death penalty if convicted. But many
legal experts expect Gu will be convicted but only sentenced to
a lengthy jail term, citing her desire to protect her son, who
graduated from Harvard this year, as a mitigating factor.
Gu's state-appointed lawyer told the court on Thursday that
Heywood himself had some "responsibility in the matter", the
court official said, adding that a Heywood family representative
had voiced respect for the court during the hearing.
In London, family members declined to comment on the case.
Britain's Foreign Office also declined to comment until the
outcome of the case. It said two British diplomats had attended
the trial "to observe the proceedings and fulfill consular
responsibilities to the Heywood family", a spokesman said.
As the trial took place, police dragged two Bo supporters
into an unmarked car after they appeared outside the courthouse,
singing patriotic songs that were the trademark of Bo's populist
leadership style and condemning the trial as a sham.
"I don't believe it. This case was decided well in advance,"
Hu Jiye, a middle-aged man wearing a T-shirt and baseball cap,
told foreign reporters at the rear of the court building, which
was cordoned off by dozens of police standing in heavy rain.
Hu and his friend were then shoved by plainclothes police
into a car. His companion, also a middle-aged man, struggled,
yelling "Why are you taking me? Why are you taking me?"
State censorship of Internet chatter on the trial was
swifter than normal on Thursday, with users of China's popular
Twitter-like service Sina Weibo playing cat and mouse with
censors to discuss the case, using word play to try and get
around the controls.
COVER-UP ALLEGATIONS STALK BO
In sketching out the case against Gu for the first time, the
court official also revealed that four Chinese policemen had now
been charged with trying to protect her from investigation - a
development that could prove dangerous for Bo, who has so far
not been charged with any criminal offence.
Police sources in Chongqing have said that the former
Politburo member tried to shut down the investigation into his
wife after being told she was a suspect.
Bo and Gu have been in detention and have not made any
comment since Gu was officially accused of murder in April. Bo's
supporters see it as part of an attack on his populist brand of
politics in Chongqing, which appealed to many of the party's
leftists but was seen as dangerous by his enemies in Beijing.
Gu, herself a career lawyer, was defended by a
state-appointed lawyer with meagre experience in criminal cases.
The state decided who was to represent Gu, denying her the
use of a family lawyer - a move that prompted Gu's 90-year-old
mother, Fan Chengxiu, to recently complain to the Justice
Ministry, according to a source close to the family.
"The answer (from the ministry) was that the legal process
did not have to be fully carried out in this case and that Fan
should stop pestering them," the source said.
The trial of Gu, glamorous daughter of the ruling Communist
Party aristocracy, is the most sensational since the conviction
of the Gang of Four more than 30 years ago for crimes during the
1966-76 Cultural Revolution.
But despite British calls for the case to be handled fairly
and to unearth the truth around Heywood's death, her defence was
entrusted to two provincial lawyers.
The two lawyers, Jiang Min and Zhou Yuhao, could not be
reached for comment but a search of public information showed
the more senior attorney, Jiang, is a specialist in financial
cases and that neither has any obvious connection to the Bo
family.
YOUNGER BO
Bo and Gu's son, who is believed to be still in the United
States after graduating from Harvard this summer, told CNN in an
e-mail that he had submitted a witness statement to the court.
"I hope that my mother will have the opportunity to review
them," added Bo Guagua. "I have faith that facts will speak for
themselves."
The trial and sentencing of both Gu and Zhang are widely
seen as a prelude to a possible criminal prosecution of Bo, who
is being detained for violating party discipline - an accusation
that covers corruption, abuse of power and other misdeeds.
Bo, who was a favourite of party leftists by promoting
himself as a friend of the poor and an enemy of corruption, was
sacked as Chongqing party chief in March after his police chief,
Wang Lijun, identified Gu as a suspect in Heywood's death.
On Thursday morning, there was no sign of Gu's elderly
mother, nor of any members of Heywood's family in or around the
courtroom.