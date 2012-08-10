* Wife says will accept sentence
* Case has been "huge stone weighing on me"
* Heywood case led to power politician's downfall
* Details of alleged business dispute emerge
By John Ruwitch and Chris Buckley
HEFEI, China/BEIJING, Aug 10 The Chinese woman
accused of murdering British businessman Neil Heywood admitted
guilt and blamed a mental breakdown for the events that brought
her to trial and toppled her once-powerful politician husband,
Bo Xilai, state media said on Friday.
The first extended public comments on the case from Bo's
wife, Gu Kailai, appeared in a Xinhua news agency account which
said she and a household aide, Zhang Xiaojun, had "confessed to
intentional homicide" in poisoning Heywood in November.
"I will accept and calmly face any sentence and I also
expect a fair and just court decision," Gu told her trial on
Thursday, according to the Xinhua account, which could not be
independently verified.
But the state media account of Gu's testimony also repeated
her argument that she turned on Heywood, a long-time family
friend who had helped her son Bo Guagua with his schooling in
England, only after she decided he was a threat to her son.
"During those days last November, I suffered a mental
breakdown after learning that my son was in jeopardy," Gu said.
The latest official account from the scandal that has beset
China's ruling Communist Party came on the same day that four
Chinese policemen admitted to attempting to shield Gu from
suspicion of the murder of Heywood, an official said, in another
damaging development for the ex-Politburo member.
The official's statement, given after an 11-hour hearing
barred to non-official media, formally establishes for the first
time that there was an attempted cover-up of the Heywood's
murder and comes just a day after Bo's wife, Gu, chose not to
contest a charge of poisoning him.
Bo was sacked as Chongqing boss in March and his wife was
publicly accused of the murder in April, when Bo was dumped from
the Politburo and detained on an accusation he had violated
party discipline - code for corruption, abuse of power and other
misdeeds.
Until then, Heywood's death had been attributed to a
possible heart attack brought on by too much alcohol.
Bo's downfall has stirred more public division than that of
any other party leader for more than 30 years. To leftist
supporters, Bo became a charismatic rallying figure for efforts
to reimpose party control over dizzying, unequal market growth.
But he had made some powerful enemies among those who saw
him as a dangerous opportunist who yearned to impose his harsh
policies on the entire country.
The Xinhua account also gave the first official explanation
of the business dispute that allegedly drove a wedge between Gu
and Heywood and led to his murder.
Gu introduced Heywood "to serve as a proxy to a company and
participate in the planning of a land project, which never got
started", the report said.
"Heywood later got into a dispute with Bogu Kailai and her
son over payment and other issues, and he threatened her son's
personal safety," it said. Bogu is Gu's formal surname.
The Xinhua account did not say how much the proposed project
was worth, but sources have said the court heard that Heywood
believed he deserved about 10 percent of 130 million pounds
($204 million).
LEGAL NOOSE TIGHTENING
Neither the official account of Gu's closed-door trial, the
most politically explosive case in China in three decades, nor
that of Friday's proceedings mentioned Bo by name. But the legal
noose appears to tightening around the brash politician who cast
himself as a leftist alternative to China's rulers.
Court official, Tang Yigan, told reporters in the eastern
city of Hefei that the four police - from Bo's former powerbase
of southwest Chongqing, the vast municipality where Heywood was
killed - had found that Gu was a prime suspect.
"By falsifying interview records, concealing evidence and
other means, they covered up the fact that she had been at the
scene," Tang said, adding that one of the four policemen, Guo
Weiguo, was a friend of the Bo family.
Verdicts for Gu and the four policemen - Guo Weiguo, Li
Yang, Wang Pengfei and Wang Zhi - will be handed down at a later
date, the court said. Bo's former Chongqing police chief, Wang
Lijun, has yet to be indicted, though the South China Morning
Post has said Wang's trial could follow next week.
Gu and a family aide poisoned Heywood at a Chongqing hotel,
using a cyanide compound, the Xinhua report said, adding
dramatic detail to the confrontation behind the scandal.
Heywood became drunk, and after he asked for a glass of
water, Gu "put the bottle of cyanide compound she had prepared
into Heywood's mouth" and scattered capsules around his villa
room to make it appear as if he had been popping pills.
The murder scandal erupted after the former police chief
Wang dramatically sought temporary refuge in a U.S. consulate in
February, just weeks after he was said to have confronted Bo
with Gu's involvement.
