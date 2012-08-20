* Gu says verdict "just"
* Heywood used threatening words, court official says
* Four policemen convicted of trying to protect Gu
* Bo's fate not clear
By John Ruwitch
HEFEI, China, Aug 20 China sentenced the wife of
fallen Politburo member Bo Xilai to death on Monday but
suspended her execution, setting the stage for a possible final
purge of Bo himself in a scandal that has shaken Beijing ahead
of a leadership transition.
The sentence means Gu Kailai is likely to face life in jail
for murdering British businessman Neil Heywood last year.
It also brings a curtain down on China's most sensational
trial in three decades, yet opens a new and more politically
dangerous act for the ruling Communist Party -- how to deal with
Bo, an ambitious and well-connected provincial leader whose
downfall exposed rifts in the party.
"I feel the verdict is just and fully reflects the court's
special respect for the law, its special respect for reality
and, in particular, its special respect for life," Gu said of
the sentence in official television footage of the hearing.
Gu, 53, wore a white shirt and black suit and stood
expressionless, hands folded in front of her, as she spoke,
pausing at one point to find the right words.
At her trial on Aug. 9, Gu admitted to poisoning Heywood
last November, and alleged that a business dispute between them
led him to threaten her son, Bo Guagua, according to official
accounts published by state media.
A court official, Tang Yigan, said the court had concluded
that Heywood used threatening words against Bo Guagua, but had
never acted on them. The court also found Gu's actions reflected
a "psychological impairment" but did not elaborate.
Gu could still face execution if she commits a new offence
over the next two years. Almost invariably in China, however,
such suspended sentences are commuted to long prison terms.
The court, in the eastern city of Hefei, also said Zhang
Xiaojun, an aide to the Bo family, was sentenced to nine years
in jail for acting as an accomplice to the poisoning of Heywood.
"With both of the defendants declining to appeal, this marks
the end of things," Zhang's lawyer, Li Renting, told Reuters.
Four policemen were also convicted on Monday of having
sought to protect Gu from investigation, receiving jail
sentences of between five and 11 years - a development that
could prove damaging for Bo because it establishes formally that
there was an attempted cover-up.
Police sources in Chongqing, the southwestern municipality
ruled by Bo until he was ousted as its party chief in March,
have said that Bo tried to shut down the investigation into his
wife after being told she was a suspect early this year.
Some Chinese political experts doubt the party will look to
prosecute Bo, and note that his name was not cited at either the
trial of his wife or the four policemen. But He Weifang, a law
professor at Peking University, said he believed Bo would still
face a court once the party had decided how to handle him.
"I think there's a range of options, such as economic
crimes, concealing a crime, or obstructing justice that could
all be used against him," He said. "I don't think that we can
say that Bo Xilai has been cut free from this."
"ALL ABOUT POLITICS"
A source close to Bo's family told Reuters that China's
leadership had yet to make a final decision on how to deal with
him, and the lack of any mention of him in the trial left room
for negotiation over his fate.
Bo has only been accused of unspecified violations of party
discipline that possibly include corruption, abuse of power and
other misdeeds. These could lead to his expulsion from the party
but criminal charges could see him locked away, making it much
less likely that he could ever be politically rehabilitated.
"Bo Xilai might be tried so that he can be silenced and
ensure he can't stage a comeback," said the source close to Bo's
family, who spoke on condition of anonymity. "But the lack of
mention of his name leaves room for him to bargain on what
mistakes he has to acknowledge."
Bo's downfall has stirred more division than that of any
other leader for more than two decades.
To leftist supporters, Bo was a rallying figure for efforts
to reimpose party control over dizzying, unequal market growth.
But he made foes among those who saw him as an opportunist who
wanted to impose his hardline policies on the country.
Bo's hopes for climbing into China's next top leadership
unravelled after his former police chief, Wang Lijun, fled to a
U.S. consulate in early February for about 24 hours and exposed
the murder allegations.
Britain's embassy in China said in an emailed statement that
it welcomed the "fact that the Chinese authorities have
investigated the death of Neil Heywood and tried those they
identified as responsible". It added that Britain had asked the
Chinese authorities not to apply the death penalty.
Bo, the son of a revolutionary, ran Chongqing where Heywood
was killed. Bo was seen as competing for a seat in the Politburo
Standing Committee, the body at the pinnacle of power in China,
at a once-in-a-decade leadership transition later this year.
He was sacked as Chongqing boss in March and Gu was publicly
accused of the murder in April, when Bo was suspended from the
Politburo, a 25-member elite council that ranks below the
Standing Committee. He has yet to be expelled from that council.
Bo has not been seen in public since March, when he gave a
combative defence of his policies and family at a news
conference during China's annual parliament session.
Bo's ardent sympathisers remain convinced he is the victim
of plotting by his enemies. Wang Zheng, a Beijing woman who has
campaigned in his defence, said the government would face an
uproar if it decided to prosecute him.
"This is all about politics. It's got nothing to do with
some sort of rule of law," said Wang, a former college teacher.