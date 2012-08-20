HEFEI Aug 20 A Chinese court confirmed on
Monday it had handed down a suspended death sentence for Gu
Kailai, wife of ousted senior politician Bo Xilai, for murdering
a British businessman in a case that has rocked China's
leadership transition.
The statement from court official, Tang Yigan, followed
earlier comments from witnesses who had attended the closed-door
hearing. Tang also told reporters at a briefing that Zhang
Xiaojun, a Bo family aide who admitted to helping Gu with the
murder, received a nine-year jail sentence.
The sentence means Gu is likely to face life in prison,
provided she does not commit offences in the next two years.
Gu admitted in court earlier this month to poisoning Heywood
last November after a business dispute that she said had led him
to threaten her son. The scandal ended the career of Gu's
husband, Bo, who ran the southwestern city of Chongqing and was
once seen as a contender for a place in China's next Communist
Party leadership, which will be announced later this year.