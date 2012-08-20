HEFEI, China Aug 20 A Chinese court on Monday
sentenced Gu Kailai to a death sentence with a two-year reprieve
after finding her guilty of murdering British businessman Neil
Heywood, in a crime that triggered the divisive downfall of Gu's
ambitious politician husband, Bo Xilai, a witness to the hearing
told Reuters.
The sentence means Gu is likely to face life in prison,
provided she does not commit offences in the next two years.
Gu admitted in court earlier this month to poisoning Heywood
last November after a business dispute that she said had led him
to threaten her son. The scandal ended the career of Gu's
husband, Bo, who ran the southwestern city of Chongqing and was
once seen as a contender for a place in China's next Communist
Party leadership, which will be announced later this year.
Zhang Xiaojun, a Bo family aide who admitted to helping Gu
with the murder, received a 9-year jail sentence, the witness
said. Non-official media were not allowed in the courtroom.