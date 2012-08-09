BEIJING Gu Kailai, the wife of ousted Chinese Communist Party Politburo member Bo Xilai, did not raise objections in court on Thursday to charges against her of murdering a British businessman, a court official said.

Here is the main part of the official account of the trial published by China's state-run Xinhua news agency. It refers to Gu by her official name, Bogu Kailai.

"On August 9, the Hefei Intermediate People's Court in Anhui province held an open trial for the accused Bogu Kailai and Zhang Xiaojun on charges of intentional homicide.

"The Hefei People's Procuratorate on 26 July 2012 submitted an indictment to the Hefei Intermediate People's Court, charging that the accused Bogu Kailai and her son Bo Guagua became involved in a dispute over economic interests with the victim, Neil Heywood. Bogu Kailai believed that Neil Heywood had threatened the personal safety of her son Bo, and decided to kill him. She then arranged for the co-accused Zhang Xiaojun -- an employee of the Chongqing Municipal Party Committee office -- to invite and accompany Heywood from Beijing to Chongqing.

"On the evening of November 13, 2011, Bogu Kailai went to Heywood when he was staying in Room 1605 at Building No. 16 of the Nanshan Lijing Holiday Hotel and drank alcoholic drinks and tea with him. After Heywood became intoxicated, vomited and asked for a drink of water, she poured a poison into his mouth that had been prepared beforehand and that she had given to Zhang Xiaojun to bring along, causing Heywood's death.

"The Hefei People's Procuratorate believes that the accused Bogu Kailai and Zhang Xiaojun used brutal means to commit murder, and the facts of the crime are clear and backed by ample evidence. Their actions violated Article 232 of the Criminal Code of the People's Republic of China, and they should be prosecuted for the crime of intentional homicide. This case involved a joint offence, with Bogu Kailai as the principal offender and Zhang Xiaojun as the accessory.

"In court, the investigating body put forward relevant evidence, appraised witnesses, and lawyers spoke separately in defence of Bogu Kailai and Zhang Xiaojun. The legal representative of the family of victim Neil Heywood participated in the hearing and issued an opinion, and more than 140 people, including, friends and relatives of the defendants Bogu Kailai and Zhang Xiaojun and victim Neil Heywood, British consulate officials, journalists, representatives from the National People's Congress and the Chinese People's Consultative Conference and citizens were in attendance."

(Reporting by Chris Buckley and Michael Martina; Editing by Jeremy Laurence)