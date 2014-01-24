SHANGHAI Jan 24 China's top lender, which
helped market a troubled shadow bank product, has said it will
bear some responsibility for repaying investors and will inform
them of its decision regarding the product before Jan. 28, the
official Shanghai Securities News reported on Friday.
The Industrial and Commercial Bank of China
<1398.HK), which helped market a trust product issued by China
Credit Trust Co Ltd to wealthy investors, had previously said it
would not bear the "main responsibility" for repaying investors.
