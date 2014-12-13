(.)
SHANGHAI Dec 13 A planned insurance fund for
China's trust industry will have an initial size of around 40
billion yuan ($6.47 billion), the state-owned China Securities
Journal reported on Saturday, citing unidentified officials from
the banking regulator.
The fund, the first of its kind, will mark the capstone of
Beijing's long campaign to insure all of China's financial
industries, reducing risk in the country's shadow banking sector
while preparing the way to allow more defaults and bankruptcies.
The China Banking and Regulatory Commission (CBRC) on Friday
published rules governing the management of the planned
insurance fund, but did not say when the fund would be set up.
Under rules, which come into effect immediately, each firm
in China's $2.1 trillion trust industry is required to
contribute 1 percent of their net assets to the fund, while each
trust product will pay 1 percent of the money raised.
According to an unidentified CBRC executive, the fund will
have an initial size of about 40 billion yuan and continue to
grow every year, the China Securities Journal reported.
When the insurance scheme matures, the regulators will also
set different contribution rates depending on the risk profile
of the trust firms, the paper said.
China has established similar funds for securities,
insurance and commodity futures companies. It is also preparing
to set up its first deposit insurance fund to protect bank
customers.
Unlike the other insurance programmes, the trust firms will
not use the funds to compensate investors in the case of
bankruptcies. Instead, they will be used in the liquidation and
restructuring of companies that received trust investment.
"The trust insurance fund will only be the last resort to
help rescue trust companies instead of conducting compensation
payments," a CBRC spokesman was quoted in a statement as saying.
"Assuming the role of a 'security network' for the industry,
the fund will effectively separate risk in industry from the
government ... and help digest the risk of individual trusts
within the sector."
The rules also listed five situations in which the fund will
help bail out individual firms. These include when a trust is
declared bankrupt, is short of capital to support its operations
or is ordered to close for irregularities.
Assets under management at China's 68 trust firms rose to
12.95 trillion yuan by the end of the third quarter this year,
making trusts the single biggest financial sector after
commercial banks, official data shows.
($1 = 6.1864 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Lu Jianxin and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Simon
Cameron-Moore)