SHANGHAI Dec 19 China on Friday set up its
first insurance fund for its $2.1 trillion trust industry in a
move to reduce financial risk in shadow banking, the country's
banking regulator said.
The fund, jointly established by China Trustee Association
and 13 trust firms, will be chaired by Xu Zhichao, an ex-deputy
president of the state-owned Cinda Asset Management Co, the
China Banking Regulatory Commission (CBRC) announced in a
statement published on its website, www.cbrc.gov.cn.
The CBRC gave no value of the fund, but local media reported
the fund has a paid-in capital of 11.5 billion yuan ($1.9
billion).
Regulators published the rules governing the fund last week,
paving the way for its establishment.
The fund will supplement China's existing securities,
insurance and commodity futures insurance funds.
China is also preparing to set up its first deposit
insurance fund to protect bank customers.
Assets under management at China's 68 trust firms rose to
12.95 trillion yuan ($2.1 trillion yuan) by the end of the third
quarter this year, making trusts the single biggest financial
sector after commercial banks, official data shows.
The trust industry's scale has expanded rapidly in recent
years, part of Beijing's strategy to diversify funding channels
and credit pricing in a system once entirely dependent on
state-owned banks, but high-profile defaults on trust products
earlier this year raised concern over systemic risks.
(Reporting by Lu Jianxin and Pete Sweeney; Editing by
Jacqueline Wong)