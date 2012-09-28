* Trust assets have grown fourfold since 2007
* Industry becoming larger than insurance
* Loan books suspected to include high-risk credits
By Christopher Langner
Sept 28 (IFR) - China's slowing economic growth is putting
the spotlight on the quality of loans - both within the
country's official banking sector and beyond.
China's banks grew their assets 19% in 2011 to Rmb110.68trn
(US$17.6trn), consultants at KPMG said this week. The report
comes as analysts are warning of a spike in non-performing loans
as the country's economy cools.
"We are at a critical point where, if (economic) growth
doesn't start to pick up, we could enter a cycle of loan
seasoning," said Charlene Chu, senior director of financial
institutions at Fitch Ratings.
But the growth in the banking sector pales in comparison to
the staggering 58.2% expansion in the trust sector in 2011,
according to an earlier KPMG report, and concerns are mounting
that the industry's rapid growth and loose regulation are
becoming a systemic risk.
Since 2007, trust assets have grown fourfold. Fitch
estimated that shadow-banking assets had already reached
Rmb5.5trn in June this year, while an earlier KPMG report said
66 PRC trust companies had assets of Rmb4.8trn under management
at the end of 2011.
Current growth rates suggest trusts will soon become the
second-largest investor base in China's financial market,
surpassing the Rmb6.3trn of assets held in the insurance sector
as of April.
Trusts are still a fraction of total lending in the country.
Yet, analysts are alarmed. They see signs of trouble in their
rapid growth and light regulation, two features that the Chinese
trust sector shares with the subprime mortgage industry in the
US before the credit crisis.
"At a certain point, I think some investors in trust
products will potentially have a rude awakening: higher return
generally comes with higher risk," said David Cui, China
strategist for Bank of America Merrill Lynch. "Trust products
have significant exposures to property, infrastructure and
financial sectors - as a result, some of these products may
incur losses."
In March 2007, outstanding of subprime mortgages totalled
about US$1.3trn. At present, the Chinese trust sector holds
US$873bn in assets, many of them seen as just as risky as
subprime housing debt.
There are more similarities. Chinese trusts are also closely
tied to the housing industry. They have become a main source of
funding for many of the homebuilders in the country, as the
government has curbed traditional bank lending to property
companies.
Trusts lend money to real-estate companies at interest rates
of 15% and, in some cases, as high as 80%, according to bankers.
Those rates are much higher than they return to investors.
Trusts, typically, yielded 12%-15% returns, KPMG said.
It is those figures that helped real-estate trusts become the
fastest growing sub-sector of the Chinese trust industry in 2010
and 2011.
REGULATORY PRESSURE
The regulator is closely watching this shadow-banking
industry. Between May 2011 and September 2011, the China Banking
Regulatory Commission issued a series of guidelines to improve
transparency of real-estate trust products.
KPMG said that the regulator's simple request for full
disclosure for new trusts reduced their rate of growth to 16% in
December 2011 from 49% in June 2011.
The CBRC also wants trusts to operate and manage risks more
like banks. As a result, many real-estate trusts have started
selling riskier assets.
However, regulatory pressures may not be able to avert the
danger. Even if trusts unload their more troubled loans, they
could still be holding many more toxic assets that the regulator
cannot easily identify. That is because shadow banks are often
lenders of last resort. As such, they do not always attract the
best debtors.
"In general, 'borrowers' in the shadow-banking sector,
including the trust market, are less creditworthy than those
borrowing from commercial banks. So, the chance of losses in
this sector should be higher," noted BofA Merrill's Cui.
Trust companies comprise roughly a fifth of the estimated
shadow-banking system and analysts say it is difficult to
predict what will happen if more loans start to go bad. Debts
running to several billion dollars remain unaccounted for by
regulators.
"Shadow banking in China is, in effect, a second balance
sheet that lacks transparency," summarised Mark Young, head of
Asia-Pacific financial institutions at Fitch. "It forms part of
a theme of liberalisation of banking within China - once you let
the genie out of the bottle it is difficult to control it."
(Reporting By Christopher Langner; Editing by Steve Garton)