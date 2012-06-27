BEIJING, June 27 One of China's largest trust
companies has admitted a loan from one of its large feeder funds
is at risk, opening what could be a test case for a sector
already deeply exposed to China's beleagured property
developers.
China Credit Trust Co, ranked third in assets under
management in 2010, said on Wednesday that it was taking steps
to track down money lent to Zhenfu Energy Group, a coal company
in Shanxi, which is heavily indebted to the shadow banking
market.
The statement on the trust company's website comes after
days of speculation in the Chinese financial press over 300
million yuan ($47.2 million) lent to Zhenfu via the Jinkai #1
fund. The boss has been arrested, amid reports that he owes a
total of 500 million yuan.
"Zhenfu Group and related companies have already been sued
three times in the second quarter, all because of
off-the-balance-sheet fundraising from underground channels,"
China Credit Trust said, adding that government teams were
trying to sort out who was owed what.
A failure would be one of the first in China's fast-growing
trust industry, which managed more than 5 trillion yuan in
assets at the end of last year, according to the China Trust
Association. That roughly equals one-tenth of all outstanding
loans in China.
"Any single default would freeze liquidity and eventually
jeopardise (the trust) business," Nomura analyst Lucy Feng wrote
in a research report on the Chinese trust industry.
"The industry cannot afford to have any non-performing loans
that could create a systemic crisis."
Trust companies do not explicitly guarantee the products
they sell, but regulators and outside analysts worry that a
default would be politically unpalatable.
China Credit Trust, which said it was cooperating in efforts
to track down the money, did not specify whether or how
investors would be compensated.
"They have some time to figure it out because the loan isn't
due until February 2014," an executive at a rival trust told
Reuters.
"Whether they have to pay from their own funds at the end of
the day, China Credit Trust will certainly make good or else
their reputation will suffer badly."
LOAN RISK
While the loan was to a coal company in this case, the
deeper risk is from the property markets, where developers are
struggling with high interest payments and a slowdown in sales.
Last month, respected Chinese magazine Caixin reported that
government-backed asset management funds are buying troubled
property assets from trusts to avoid imminent default.
Chinese trust companies have flourished in the past three
years, as bank lending controls meant to choke off a property
bubble forced property developers to raise funds through trusts
- which aggregate money from wealthy individuals and
institutional investors - or from unofficial lending networks
that charge even higher interest rates.
Investors in the Jinkai #1 fund were promised returns of
between 9.5-11 percent when the product was first sold in 2010,
according to its prospectus.
Beijing requires a minimum upfront investment of 1 million
yuan for investors to limit exposure to wealthy individuals,
rather than retail customers who may not fully understand the
risks involved.
Zhenfu Energy is a joint venture set up in mid-2010 by a
three mining and coking coal companies in the coal rich province
of Shanxi. It raised money through China Credit Trust that year
to develop a mine and coking operation.
The two largest shareholders of China Credit Trust are
state-owned insurer PICC Group and an investment company managed
by a state-owned coal company, Shenhua.
($1 = 6.3629 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting By Lucy Hornby and Zhao Hongmei in Beijing and
Kelvin Soh in Hong Kong; Editing by Kim Coghill)