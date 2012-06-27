BEIJING, June 27 One of China's largest trust companies has admitted a loan from one of its large feeder funds is at risk, opening what could be a test case for a sector already deeply exposed to China's beleagured property developers.

China Credit Trust Co, ranked third in assets under management in 2010, said on Wednesday that it was taking steps to track down money lent to Zhenfu Energy Group, a coal company in Shanxi, which is heavily indebted to the shadow banking market.

The statement on the trust company's website comes after days of speculation in the Chinese financial press over 300 million yuan ($47.2 million) lent to Zhenfu via the Jinkai #1 fund. The boss has been arrested, amid reports that he owes a total of 500 million yuan.

"Zhenfu Group and related companies have already been sued three times in the second quarter, all because of off-the-balance-sheet fundraising from underground channels," China Credit Trust said, adding that government teams were trying to sort out who was owed what.

A failure would be one of the first in China's fast-growing trust industry, which managed more than 5 trillion yuan in assets at the end of last year, according to the China Trust Association. That roughly equals one-tenth of all outstanding loans in China.

"Any single default would freeze liquidity and eventually jeopardise (the trust) business," Nomura analyst Lucy Feng wrote in a research report on the Chinese trust industry.

"The industry cannot afford to have any non-performing loans that could create a systemic crisis."

Trust companies do not explicitly guarantee the products they sell, but regulators and outside analysts worry that a default would be politically unpalatable.

China Credit Trust, which said it was cooperating in efforts to track down the money, did not specify whether or how investors would be compensated.

"They have some time to figure it out because the loan isn't due until February 2014," an executive at a rival trust told Reuters.

"Whether they have to pay from their own funds at the end of the day, China Credit Trust will certainly make good or else their reputation will suffer badly."

LOAN RISK

While the loan was to a coal company in this case, the deeper risk is from the property markets, where developers are struggling with high interest payments and a slowdown in sales.

Last month, respected Chinese magazine Caixin reported that government-backed asset management funds are buying troubled property assets from trusts to avoid imminent default.

Chinese trust companies have flourished in the past three years, as bank lending controls meant to choke off a property bubble forced property developers to raise funds through trusts - which aggregate money from wealthy individuals and institutional investors - or from unofficial lending networks that charge even higher interest rates.

Investors in the Jinkai #1 fund were promised returns of between 9.5-11 percent when the product was first sold in 2010, according to its prospectus.

Beijing requires a minimum upfront investment of 1 million yuan for investors to limit exposure to wealthy individuals, rather than retail customers who may not fully understand the risks involved.

Zhenfu Energy is a joint venture set up in mid-2010 by a three mining and coking coal companies in the coal rich province of Shanxi. It raised money through China Credit Trust that year to develop a mine and coking operation.

The two largest shareholders of China Credit Trust are state-owned insurer PICC Group and an investment company managed by a state-owned coal company, Shenhua. ($1 = 6.3629 Chinese yuan) (Reporting By Lucy Hornby and Zhao Hongmei in Beijing and Kelvin Soh in Hong Kong; Editing by Kim Coghill)