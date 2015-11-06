* Deal set to be largest private placement in world
* Tsinghua to spend 16.2 billion yuan in chip acquisitions
* Company targets data-storage, cloud computing - source
* New company will build a world-class chip giant - chairman
* Tsinghua to make more investment in Taiwan tech firms -
analysts
By Yimou Lee and Brenda Goh
HONG KONG/SHANGHAI, Nov 6 China's Tsinghua
Unigroup Ltd plans to invest 80 billion yuan ($12.6 billion) in
a new memory chip factory via the world's largest private
placement, in the latest move by the state-backed technology
conglomerate to bolster its fledgling chip industry.
Tsinghua Unigroup, controlled by Tsinghua University in
Beijing which counts President Xi Jinping among its alumni, has
spearheaded a deal-making drive over the past year as it
attempts to become the world's third-biggest chipmaker.
The cash from the share placement will also fund fresh
acquisitions.
The investment will be made via a sister firm, Tongfang
Guoxin Electronics Co, which said in a stock
exchange statement that it would raise the cash in a placement
of shares mostly funded by Tsinghua Unigroup and a firm
controlled by the latter's chairman, Zhao Weiguo.
Unlisted Tsinghua Unigroup bought 36 percent of Tongfang
earlier this week.
If the deal go through, it would be the biggest ever private
placement in the world, beating a previous record set by Spanish
lender Banco Santander SA when it raised $8.8 billion in January
2015.
"Tsinghua Unigroup's goal is to turn the new Tongfang Guoxin
to a world class chip giant," the firm's chairman Zhao wrote in
a statement, adding that Tongfang Guoxin would be an "important
platform" for Tsinghua Unigroup's chip business.
About 60 billion yuan will be used to build a new memory
chip factory, while 16.2 billion yuan will be spent on upstream
and downstream acquisitions in the chip industry. The remaining
3.79 billion yuan will fund the purchase of a stake in Taiwan's
Powertech Technology, announced last week.
FUTURE IN THE CLOUD
Over the longer-term, Tsinghua Unigroup is aiming to build
an industry ecosystem that focuses on data-storage and cloud
computing, a person with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.
It is interested in making investments in areas including
chip packaging and testing, solid-state drive and chip making,
the person said.
In August, Tsinghua Unigroup made an informal $23 billion
takeover offer for Micron Technology that was rejected
out-of-hand by the Idaho-based chipmaker's leadership.
Last month, Tsinghua Unigroup hired Charles Kau, the chief
of Micron's Taiwanese joint venture, as its global executive
vice president, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters.
.
Industry analysts expect Tsinghua Unigroup to make further
investment in Taiwan's semiconductor industry, which has sparked
fears in Taiwan that the island's chip industry may lose to
China's state-backed drive to become a world-class player.
"Taiwan's chip industry still has good foundation and
talents, but it's a shame that it doesn't have enough capital
for expansion," Zhao wrote in response to questions about if it
plans to invest in other tech firms in Taiwan.
"We cannot reveal further acquisition details at the
moment," Zhao added.
In September, Tsinghua Unigroup announced plans to buy a 15
percent stake in U.S. data storage company Western Digital Corp
, a deal that could draw regulatory scrutiny amid
increased U.S. national security concerns.
China has attached strategic importance to the development
of domestic semiconductor, server and networking equipment
industries amid fears of foreign cyberspying.
Beijing has set goals to grow revenues of domestic chip
firms at more than 20 percent each year to reach 350 billion
yuan in 2020, according to a plan released by the State Council,
China's cabinet, last year.
($1 = 6.3459 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Yimou Lee, Brenda Goh and Elzio Barreto; Editing
by Kazunori Takada and Alex Richardson)