conglomerate Tsinghua Unigroup Ltd plans to invest 80 billion
yuan ($12.6 billion) in building a new memory chip factory and
making acquisitions, channelling the funds into a private
placement by an affiliate announced late on Thursday.
Tongfang Guoxin Electronics Co said in a stock
exchange statement that it would raise the funds in placement
mostly funded by Tsinghua Unigroup and a firm controlled by the
latter's chairman, Zhao Weiguo. Unlisted Tsinghua Unigroup
bought 36 percent of Tongfang earlier this week.
Tsinghua Unigroup, controlled by Tsinghua University in
Beijing which counts President Xi Jinping among its alumni, has
spearheaded a global deal-making drive over the past year as
China steps up efforts to build its own chip industry.
About 60 billion yuan will be used to build a new memory
chip factory, while 16.2 billion yuan will be spent on upstream
and downstream acquisitions in the chip industry. The remaining
3.79 billion yuan will fund the purchase of a stake in Taiwan's
Powertech Technology, announced last week.
In September the firm announced plans to buy a 15 percent
stake in U.S. data storage company Western Digital Corp,
a deal that could draw regulatory scrutiny amid increased U.S.
national security concerns.
In August, it made an informal $23 billion takeover offer
for Micron Technology that was rejected out-of-hand by
the Idaho-based chipmaker' s leadership.
($1 = 6.3459 Chinese yuan renminbi)
