SHANGHAI Feb 14 Chinese engineers will submit a
blueprint to the government by April for the world's longest
undersea tunnel and, once approved, work could start as early as
2015 or 2016, the China Daily newspaper reported on Friday.
The tunnel, spanning 123 km (76.4 miles), will be more than
twice as long as the current record-holder linking Japan's
Honshu and Hokkaido islands. It will be completed by 2026, it
quoted an engineer working on the project as saying.
The tunnel will run from the port city of Dalian in
northeastern Liaoning province to Yantai city in eastern
Shandong, slashing travel time to 40 minutes. At present, the
journey between the cities is a 1,400-km drive or an eight-hour
ferry ride, the China Daily said.
China announced plans in 1994 to build the tunnel, at a cost
of $10 billion, with completion set before 2010. But 20 years
on, the project remains stuck in the planning stage. The project
has been proposed at the annual session of China's parliament
every year since 2009, the newspaper said.
Wang Mengshu, a tunnel and rail expert at the Chinese
Academy of Engineering, said the estimated cost of the tunnel
would be 220 billion yuan ($36.3 billion), the China Daily
reported. Work on a feasibility report could take two or three
years, Wang said.
In July, a state-run newspaper, quoting Wang, estimated the
costs at 260 billion yuan.
The longest undersea tunnel, Japan's 54-km Seikan tunnel,
started operating in 1988 after more than two decades of
construction. The Channel tunnel between England and France is
about 51 km long.
($1 = 6.0636 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by John Ruwitch; Editing by Ron Popeski)