BEIJING, July 11 China will invest 260 billion
yuan, or about $42 billion, to revive a long-stalled plan to
build the world's longest undersea tunnel across the Bohai
Strait linking the country's eastern and northeastern regions,
state media said on Thursday.
The 123-km (76.4-mile) tunnel will run from the port city of
Dalian in northeastern Liaoning province to Yantai city in
eastern Shandong, the China Economic Net website said.
The report did not say when the project will be completed.
China announced plans in 1994 to build the tunnel, at a cost
of $10 billion, and set to be completed before 2010. But more
than 20 years on, the project remains stuck in the planning
stage, the website said, without elaborating.
At the time, state media said the tunnel would shorten the
travelling distance between the two regions by 620 miles.
The costs could be recouped in 12 years, said Wang Mengshu,
a member of the Chinese Academy of Engineering, who estimated
annual revenues from the tunnel at around 20 billion yuan, the
website said. "Freight is very profitable," Wang said.
The report comes nearly a month after Nicaraguan lawmakers
gave a Chinese company a 50-year concession to design, build and
manage a shipping channel across the Central American nation
that would compete with the Panama Canal.
Japan has the world's longest undersea tunnel. The 54-km
Seikan tunnel links Honshu and Hokkaido islands and started
operating in 1988 after more than two decades of construction.
The Channel tunnel between England and France is about 51 km
long.
($1=6.1341 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Sui-Lee Wee; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)