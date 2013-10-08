BEIJING Oct 8 China's Foreign Ministry
dismissed concerns about Turkey's decision to co-produce a
missile defence system with a Chinese firm, saying on Tuesday
that the United States and others were needlessly politicising a
purely commercial deal.
Both the United States and NATO have expressed worry about
the $3.4 billion deal, saying the system would not be compatible
with those of Turkey's other
allies.
Some NATO diplomats have also said integrating a Chinese
system into NATO's defences would raise cyber-security concerns
and issues about NATO swapping technical data with a Chinese
firm.
But Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said
there was nothing to worry about, especially as China had very
strict rules on arms exports to ensure no impact on regional or
global peace and stability.
"The cooperation between the Chinese firm and Turkey is
normal military cooperation between the two countries," she told
a daily news briefing in Beijing.
"We hope that all relevant parties can objectively and
rationally view this cooperation, and should not politicise
normal commercial competition."
Turkey has said it is likely to sign the deal, though its
decision is not yet final.
Turkey's Defence Ministry said last month it favoured China
Precision Machinery Import and Export Corp's (CPMIEC) FD-2000
missile defence system over more expensive rival systems from
Russian, U.S. and European firms.
The United States announced sanctions on CPMIEC in February
for violations of the Iran, North Korea and Syria
Nonproliferation Act.
Turkey has said the selection was not politically motivated,
and that the Chinese offer met Turkey's main demands of price
and the ability to place much of the production in Turkey.
For China, the deal would be a breakthrough in its bid to
become a supplier of advanced weapons.
