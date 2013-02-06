(Adds detail on companies, comment)
BEIJING Feb 6 Chinese radio and television
stations are to ban advertisements for expensive gifts such as
watches, rare stamps and gold coins, the Xinhua state news
agency said on Wednesday, as part of a push by the government to
crack down on extravagance and waste.
Such advertisements had "publicised incorrect values and
helped create a bad social ethos", the State Administration of
Radio, Film and Television (SARFT) said in a release, Xinhua
said.
The ban comes after repeated calls from Xi Jinping, China's
president-in-waiting, for a renewed fight against graft. But it
could take a toll on luxury product manufacturers who advertise
on Chinese television and radio.
Makers of expensive Chinese liquors including Kweichow
Moutai Co Ltd and Wuliangye Yibin Co Ltd
routinely dominate the annual ad auction at China's official
television network, CCTV.
Producers of the fiery Chinese liquor known as baijiu, which
once flowed freely at government banquets, were hit in December
by an official ban on alcohol at military events. High-end
bottles of the grain-based liquor can cost thousands of yuan.
The crackdown on corruption has also hit jewellery retailers
hard, especially after high-end watches became a symbol of
graft.
Hengdeli and Emperor Watch and Jewellery
are the among the biggest watch retailers in China and both of
their shares were down on Wednesday. Hengdeli had lost 2.2
percent by the early afternoon in Hong Kong while Emperor was
down 1 percent.
"Watches and liquor have been influenced by government
policies and have been pulled down by a change in leadership,"
Rupert Hoogewerf, the founder of Hurun Report, told Reuters last
month.
Xi said in a speech on Jan. 22 that targeting the "flies",
or lowly people involved in corruption, was just as important as
going after the "tigers", or top officials.
"As important cultural and ideological strongholds, radio
and television channels should fully exert their role of
educating the people," a spokesman for SARFT told Xinhua.
Xi has warned that a failure to weed out corruption and
extravagance would put the ruling Communist Party's survival in
jeopardy. The party has been embarrassed by a string of
corruption scandals at its highest levels.
Xi is due to take over as president at an annual meeting of
parliament in March.
(Reporting By China Economics Team; Editing by Robert Birsel)