BEIJING, July 9 Chinese authorities have
suspended train services, closed schools and bought trawlers
back to port before two typhoons in the south and east of the
country make landfall later this week, state media said.
Typhoon Linfa is expected to make landfall in the southern
province of Guangdong on Thursday. The more powerful Typhoon
Chan-Hom could land further up the coast in Fujian or Zhejiang
province late on Friday, Xinhua news agency said.
China's commercial capital, Shanghai, will stop all
passenger trains running south along the coast on Friday and
Saturday, the report said.
Guangdong province has closed primary and middle schools in
15 counties, it said.
Typhoons are common at this time of year in the South China
Sea, picking up strength from the warm waters before dissipating
over land.
