BEIJING, July 19 A super typhoon has killed
eight people in China since making landfall on Friday afternoon,
state media said on Saturday, after hitting parts of the
Philippines and leaving 77 dead.
Typhoon Rammasun reached the southern Chinese island
province of Hainan on Friday, before striking parts of the
mainland later on Friday and early on Saturday, said the
official Xinhua news agency.
The government had ordered an all-out effort to prevent loss
of life from the typhoon, which is shaping up to be the
strongest to hit southern China in more than 40 years.
It is expected to bring heavy rain throughout the weekend
before moving southwest and weakening on Monday. Heavy rain is
also expected over part of northern Vietnam.
The typhoon has hit several cities in the Chinese provinces
of Guangxi, Guangdong and Hainan, tearing down trees and power
lines and knocking out power grids.
In the Philippines, Rammasun badly hit the coconut-growing
southern portion of the main island of Luzon, including the
central Bicol region, which remained without power four days
after it struck.
The storm damaged an estimated 5.85 billion Philippine pesos
($134 million) worth of crops and infrastructure, including
roads and bridges.
Typhoons are common at this time of year in the South China
Sea, picking up strength from the warm waters and dissipating
over land.
Flooding across a large swathe of southern China in the past
week has already killed at least 34 people.
