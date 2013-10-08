BEIJING Oct 8 Police in China's Xinjiang region
are cracking down on people who promote jihad online, state
media reported on Tuesday, amid a nationwide campaign against
internet rumours that activists say is a blow to freedom of
speech.
Sprawling Xinjiang is home to the mostly Muslim Uighur
ethnic minority, many of whom harbour resentment of what they
see as Chinese repression of their culture and religion. Some
are campaigning for a separate Muslim state and there have been
incidents of violence.
Xinjiang police were investigating 256 people for spreading
"destabilising rumours" online, the Xinjiang Daily newspaper
said. Of those, 139 spread rumours about jihad, or Muslim holy
war, or other religious ideas. More than 100 had been detained.
"Our local public security bureaus are strongly cracking
down on those who engage in illegal activities online," the
newspaper said. "Xinijang must not allow the internet to become
a platform for crime."
Authorities frequently detain and arrest Uighurs for
activities that they say extol religious militancy and ethnic
separatism. But the latest crackdown is linked to a nationwide
campaign against online rumours.
The newspaper did not say whether those detained were Uighur
or from the majority Han ethnic group.
Rights activists say the action against internet rumours is
a new way for authorities to curb criticism.
Dilxat Raxit, a spokesman for the exiled World Uyghur
Congress, said the government campaign was aimed at stopping
Uighurs from getting information on the Internet.
"Those Uighurs who were detained were expressing online
their dissatisfaction at China's dominance of their localities
and systematic repression," Raxit said.
Some of those detained had filmed videos or started groups
on an instant messaging site that spread militant religious
ideas, the newspaper said.
A farmer in the prefecture of Hotan was arrested after he
uploaded material that authorities said contained separatist
content, which violates Chinese law, the newspaper said.
(Reporting By Megha Rajagopalan and Ben Blanchard; Editing by
Robert Birsel)