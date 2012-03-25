LONDON/BEIJING Britain said on Sunday it had asked China to investigate the death of a British man in Chongqing, the southwest Chinese metropolis formerly run by Bo Xilai, the leadership contender whose abrupt ousting shook the ruling Communist Party.

The British national, Nick Heywood, died and was cremated in November, but questions about his death have been posted on Chinese microblogs.

"We have recently asked the Chinese authorities to investigate the case further after suggestions that there were suspicious circumstances involved in his death," a Foreign Office spokesman in London said.

He said the office was "aware of rumours and speculation related to the case" but did not necessarily give them credence.

A spokesman for the British embassy in Beijing said Britain had been told Heywood had died from over-consumption of alcohol.

The Chongqing government office and Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman's office in Beijing were unavailable for comment about the British request.

Bo was sacked as Communist Party secretary for Chongqing after his former long-time police chief, Wang Lijun, took refuge inside the U.S. consulate in nearby Chengdu for a day before being persuaded to leave by Chinese officials who took him away for investigation.

Wang's action triggered a torrent of speculation about tensions with Bo, who until his dismissal was a charismatic contender to be appointed this year to a top post in the central leadership.

